Potential spoiler for ex-WWE Champion's appearance (not CM Punk) at Clash at the Castle: Scotland 

Drew McIntyre's chance at winning the World Heavyweight Championship and walking out of a packed WWE premium live event with the title could finally happen at Clash at the Castle: Scotland. But then there is a certain CM Punk, the man who has taken it upon himself to make The Scottish Warrior's attempts lie in vain. The former was reportedly spotted in Glasgow.

Speculations are running rampant about how Punk could play a role in the upcoming title match, with some even believing that WWE could throw a curveball and have The Straight Edge Superstar help McIntyre win the belt from Damian Priest. Instead of the former AEW World Champion, though, could it be Sheamus who assists McIntyre instead?

The Irishman is a longtime friend and on-again-off-again rival of McIntyre's. He was seen in a backstage segment on WWE RAW this week with the Scotsman, where he showed support for his friend. Sheamus made it clear that he wanted Drew to get his moment in the latter's home country.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, the veteran shared a story, revealing that he had arrived in Glasgow and you can check it by clicking here.

Screenshot of Sheamus' Instagram story [Picture credit: Sheamus' Instagram account]

Being a member of the red brand's roster, and the fact that he is not booked for the PLE this weekend, the reason Sheamus flew to Glasgow is anyone's guess. The Celtic Warrior could be part of SmackDown tonight, possibly in a dark match, but then again, considering the segment WWE aired this week on RAW, it is not out of the realm of possibility the veteran gets involved in Saturday's title match.

Sheamus once revealed how his friendship with Drew McIntyre commenced way before they signed to WWE

The two European wrestlers, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre knew each other way before either of them signed to the Stamford-based wrestling promotion.

During an episode of RAW Talk in 2020, Sheamus discussed his friendship with McIntyre. It was the same year the Scottish Warrior became WWE Champion for the first time in his career. By that point, The Celtic Warrior was already an accomplished veteran in the company.

"I know where my friendship lies with Drew, we've been mates for aeons. As I said, his ma was very dear to me and his dad was very close to me. His whole family to be honest. He's very close to my whole family. Over 20 years, maybe. We met when I was wrestling for Irish Whip Wrestling back in Dublin. [...] We hit it off right away, had a match that night, hit it off right away and he came and stayed at my house. We went out, drank a lot of Guinness and the rest [as] they say is history," said Sheamus.

Sheamus also added that signing with the sports entertainment giant was always their end goal. The two men have since wrestled countless times, even in premium live events. Last year at WrestleMania 39, they contended for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship in a Triple Threat match.