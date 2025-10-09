Prayers up for former member of WWE's original Nexus Michael Tarver

Former WWE Superstar Michael Tarver has been battling serious health issues lately. He recently provided an update on his condition after suffering a stroke.Tarver was a former member of the original Nexus led by Wade Barrett. However, it wasn't long before he was kicked out of the faction following a brutal attack from John Cena on the October 4, 2010, edition of RAW.Unfortunately, the 48-year-old star was dealing with a legitimate groin injury at that time, and had to be written off TV. That was the beginning of the end for Michael Tarver, as he was released by WWE a year later.He would continue to wrestle on the independent circuit for years before disappearing from the business. He last wrestled a match at the Legends of Wrestling Anti-Bullying Wrestlefest in 2019.He has since focused on his music career, becoming a Christian rapper now under the name Monster Tarver.Earlier today, he took to his Instagram handle to reveal that he had a stroke last night.&quot;Last night I was told I was having a Stroke , I dont EVER emote , I dont EVER &quot;Sell&quot; as we say in the Wrestling Biz where I spent 20 years of my life. I told nobody, until I was forced to last night. I had a 202/114 blood pressure reading and the few people I told right before taking myself to the ER ,im thankful for your persistence and also that I actually listened. I was in my bed fir a few hours as they were testing and working to get my bd down and I actually started to have thoughts about my mortality.&quot;In a lengthy Instagram post, he talked about what was going through his mind at that moment. Tarver further said he feels blessed to have survived a health scare.&quot;What a way to die, I work 2 jobs, I train twice a day, I have never drank or smoked in my life and to fall asleep and not wake up because of my blood pressure. I thought about my babies who are all adults now and all of my years of fight depression and suicide attempts over the past 20 years. I thought about my family and I just felt this overwhelming responsibility to get up out of that bed and live. I haven't shared this much detail with anyone as I am still processing all of the weird emotions Im being overcome with but the sun came up and so did I Thank you Jesus 🙏🏿&quot;You can check out his Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWe at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish Michael Tarver a speedy recovery!Will The Nexus reunite in WWE?There's no word on whether WWE has any plans to bring back The Nexus anytime soon.Several former members of the Nexus, including Heath Slater and David Otunga, have been pushing for WWE CCO Triple H to get the band back together one last time.The Wade Barrett-led group nearly returned to WWE at WrestleMania 36, but plans didn't come to fruition due to the pandemic.The British star also turned down the pitch since the company wanted them back for a one-off appearance to mark their 10th anniversary.Now that Barrett is back in the fold as a commentator, it will be interesting to see if he will be open to the idea of leading The Nexus again.