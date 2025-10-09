  • home icon
  • WWE
  • The Nexus
  • Prayers up for former member of WWE's original Nexus Michael Tarver

Prayers up for former member of WWE's original Nexus Michael Tarver

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Oct 09, 2025 02:02 GMT
Michael Tarver (Image Credits: wwe.com)
Michael Tarver (Image Credits: wwe.com)

Former WWE Superstar Michael Tarver has been battling serious health issues lately. He recently provided an update on his condition after suffering a stroke.

Ad

Tarver was a former member of the original Nexus led by Wade Barrett. However, it wasn't long before he was kicked out of the faction following a brutal attack from John Cena on the October 4, 2010, edition of RAW.

Unfortunately, the 48-year-old star was dealing with a legitimate groin injury at that time, and had to be written off TV. That was the beginning of the end for Michael Tarver, as he was released by WWE a year later.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He would continue to wrestle on the independent circuit for years before disappearing from the business. He last wrestled a match at the Legends of Wrestling Anti-Bullying Wrestlefest in 2019.

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

He has since focused on his music career, becoming a Christian rapper now under the name Monster Tarver.

Earlier today, he took to his Instagram handle to reveal that he had a stroke last night.

"Last night I was told I was having a Stroke , I dont EVER emote , I dont EVER "Sell" as we say in the Wrestling Biz where I spent 20 years of my life. I told nobody, until I was forced to last night. I had a 202/114 blood pressure reading and the few people I told right before taking myself to the ER ,im thankful for your persistence and also that I actually listened. I was in my bed fir a few hours as they were testing and working to get my bd down and I actually started to have thoughts about my mortality."
Ad

In a lengthy Instagram post, he talked about what was going through his mind at that moment. Tarver further said he feels blessed to have survived a health scare.

"What a way to die, I work 2 jobs, I train twice a day, I have never drank or smoked in my life and to fall asleep and not wake up because of my blood pressure. I thought about my babies who are all adults now and all of my years of fight depression and suicide attempts over the past 20 years. I thought about my family and I just felt this overwhelming responsibility to get up out of that bed and live. I haven't shared this much detail with anyone as I am still processing all of the weird emotions Im being overcome with but the sun came up and so did I Thank you Jesus 🙏🏿"
Ad

You can check out his Instagram post below:

Ad

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish Michael Tarver a speedy recovery!

Will The Nexus reunite in WWE?

There's no word on whether WWE has any plans to bring back The Nexus anytime soon.

Several former members of the Nexus, including Heath Slater and David Otunga, have been pushing for WWE CCO Triple H to get the band back together one last time.

The Wade Barrett-led group nearly returned to WWE at WrestleMania 36, but plans didn't come to fruition due to the pandemic.

Ad

The British star also turned down the pitch since the company wanted them back for a one-off appearance to mark their 10th anniversary.

Now that Barrett is back in the fold as a commentator, it will be interesting to see if he will be open to the idea of leading The Nexus again.

About the author
Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.

He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.

In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.

He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.

Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.

Contact - Sidsachdeva1299@gmail.com

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sidharth Sachdeva
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications