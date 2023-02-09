Several former RAW Women's Champions have returned to WWE over the last few weeks and have stepped right back into the spotlight. One of the latest returning stars was Carmella, who recently snapped back at wrestling veteran Vince Russo.

Charlotte Flair returned on the final SmackDown episode of 2022 and challenged Ronda Rousey to an impromptu match. The Queen defeated Rousey to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion and will now headline WrestleMania 39 against Rhea Ripley.

Asuka returned at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event and made it to the final three of the Women's Rumble match. Carmella also recently came back and earned a spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber bout by winning a Fatal Four-Way this past Monday night.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo was critical of Carmella on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW. Russo said he would have preferred to see Piper Niven win the match last night on the red brand because he has already seen Mella get opportunities in the past.

The Princess of Staten Island took to Twitter to respond and listed all the popular WWE Superstars she has victories over. The 35-year-old added that people need to start showing her some respect.

"Lololol not in that same conversation?? Allow me to list the women I have wins over: Charlotte, Asuka, Becky, Bayley, Sasha, Bianca, Liv, Alexa, The list goes on and on. I have more charisma in my pinky finger than both of these jabronies COMBINED. PUT SOME DAMN RESPECT ON MY NAME!!!" tweeted Carmella.

Vince Russo claims Carmella and Chelsea Green are too similar on WWE RAW

Chelsea Green also made her triumphant WWE return at the Royal Rumble 2023, but her time in the match was brief.

She entered at #20 and was immediately eliminated by Rhea Ripley. Green picked up another loss this past Monday night on RAW after she kept bothering WWE Official Adam Pearce throughout the night.

Pearce then decided to book Green in a match against Asuka, and The Empress of Tomorrow quickly tapped out Chelsea with an armbar.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo claimed that Carmella and Chelsea Green's characters are too close to each other.

"I just think Chelsea Green and Carmella are just too similar. I know Carmella is the Staten Island girl and all that. But she did that whole thing with Reginald when he was the wine guy and all that stuff. I just think the characters are too close," said Russo. [From 15:10 to 15:33]

You can check out the entire episode below:

Bianca Belair defeated Carmella several times in 2022. Time will tell if she can earn another shot at The EST at WrestleMania by winning the Women's Elimination Chamber match on February 18 in Montreal, Canada.

Would you like to see Bianca Belair and Carmella revisit their rivalry at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : 0 votes