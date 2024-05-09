Randy Orton doesn't want 47-year-old legend to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame

Randy Orton is a shoo-in for the WWE Hall of Fame, having been in the business for over two decades.

The Viper recently addressed who should induct him into the Hall of Fame when the time comes, and surprisingly, he doesn't want his iconic rival John Cena to do the honors.

Randy Orton, at 44, recently returned from a career-ending back injury, which put him on the shelf for nearly two years. Now that he is back and in the best shape of his life, The Apex Predator wants to end his illustrious career on his terms. Despite achieving everything that WWE has to offer, Orton isn't planning on retiring anytime soon.

Speaking on Adam's Apple podcast, The Legend Killer said he has no idea who should induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame but hopes it isn't John Cena because he would set the bar higher during his speech:

"Oh, gosh! I don't know man. I don't know. I mean, you know, my father is in the Hall of Fame, you know, I would want him to be there but as far as who would induct me like I honestly don't know man. Listen, if (John) Cena had, I know the best inductions into the Hall of Fame that I have heard from anybody was probably from John Cena. I think he did a few over the course of his career and I just remember like being captivated by him. He's so good at everything he does and he can really captivate a crowd. The only thing is I have to go out there and follow him. So maybe not John," said Orton. [From 08:22 to 09:12]

Check out the full clip below:

Randy Orton opens up about his retirement plans

Randy Orton is back full-time and has no plans to transition into a part-timer until he retires. The Viper explained why he doesn't want to follow the paths of The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels toward the tail end of his career:

"I feel so great after my surgery. I'm a full-time guy, I don't want to do the old Undertaker or Shawn Michaels schedule which they needed to do, understandably. But you know, wrestle at WrestleMania, take the summer off, maybe you see them at SummerSlam...I want to be on the road every week. I want to make all the TVs. I want to be on all the PLEs. At 44, just turned 44, I would love to be able to go into my 50s. Maybe I'll wrestle till I'm 50 and call it. That's 30 years."

Expand Tweet

Randy Orton and Kevin Owens are currently engaged in a heated feud with Solo Sikoa-led Bloodline. The babyfaces suffered a loss in a Street Fight at Backlash France, thanks to a debuting Tanga Loa.

Orton will lock horns with Styles in the 2024 King of the Ring tournament qualifying match on SmackDown this Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback