Real-life Bloodline member was a generational talent, says Bruce Prichard

The Bloodline has been part of WWE for decades, as members of The Anoa'i Family have been in and out of the promotion across generations. Bruce Prichard recently named the late Umaga as a generational talent in the company.

Umaga was on a rampage after he debuted for the promotion and terrorized Monday Night RAW. The Samoan Bulldozer was undefeated for a while before he crossed paths with John Cena. However, Umaga remained dominant for a long time in the promotion before he was released from the Stamford-based promotion.

A short while after the release, the Samoan legend passed away at 36. Speaking on Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard, the star spoke highly of the real-life Bloodline member and praised the star's work in the promotion:

"Umaga was just that kind of athlete that you were comfortable with. You'd go out and you knew that he could do anything, and you also knew that by giving your body to him that you were in the safest hands you could possibly be. Umaga was one of those generational talents that only comes along every once in a while. It was a charisma, an unspoken charisma, and everyone believed in him and... you still had that little bit of fear of Umaga because as sweet as he could be, he was also one of those guys that made you believe he had a switch that when flipped, he was an uncontrollable maniac," said Prichard. [H/T - Cultaholic Wrestling]

Umaga's son, Zilla Fatu, talks about the current state of The Bloodline

Zilla Fatu has been putting in the work as a professional wrestler outside the realm of his family's legacy on the independent circuit. The rising Samoan star has made waves and many wondered what's next for the star.

During a recent interview with Muscle Man Malcolm, the star about about the current state of The Bloodline under Solo Sikoa's new leadership. The young star also thinks adding Tama & Tonga has made the faction dangerous.

Moreover, he spoke about the possibility of joining WWE. Zilla knows that the family's legacy started in the Stamford-based promotion, but the star is open to working with AEW or other promotions as long as it makes sense.

