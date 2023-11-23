Rhea Ripley reacts to Jey Uso's flirting on RAW

Rhea Ripley and Jey Uso were caught flirting on the final RAW before WWE Survivor Series, and the viral moment continues to trend.

Monday's RAW saw The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre face off with WarGames opponents Uso, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn. This was before Randy Orton was revealed as the fifth man. The showdown segment included a flirtatious moment between Uso and the WWE Women's World Champion.

Ripley took to her Instagram Stories this afternoon to keep the social media gossip going as she re-posted a clip of the flirting, which was originally published by the WWEDeutschland account.

Screenshot of Rhea Ripley re-posting Jey Uso flirting clip

The flirting between Uso and Ripley is of course all in good fun as both appear to be in commited relationships. "Mami" is in love with Dominik Mysterio as far as the WWE storylines go, but in real life, her heart belongs to AEW star Buddy Matthews. The former NXT Women's Champion and the former NXT Tag Team Champion went public with their relationship in 2022, and have been engaged to be married since this past August.

The big WarGames hype segment on Monday night also saw RAW General Manager Adam Pearce refuse to give in to any demands.

Big weekend ahead with WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

WWE will present the 2023 Survivor Series Premium Live Event this Saturday from the Allstate Arena near Chicago, Illinois. Both Rhea Ripley and Jey Uso are booked for top matches on the card.

Ripley is scheduled to defend the WWE World Women's Championship against Zoey Stark, who won a RAW Battle Royal to become the new #1 contender. This will be the first-ever singles match between the two.

Uso is scheduled to compete in the Men's WarGames match, which will likely be the Survivor Series main event. He is set to team with Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn to go against Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio.

WWE will set at least one record with Saturday's PLE.

