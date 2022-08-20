"You learned nothing" - Ric Flair's "regrets" didn't teach him a lesson according to former WWE writer (Exclusive)

Multi-time world champion Ric Flair's insistence on wrestling repeatedly proved to Vince Russo that he had not learned anything from the "regrets" in his life.

Flair's last match saw him team up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to face Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. He passed out twice during the match and was extremely dehydrated as well. The match was not well received by fans either, with many of them commenting on how bad it looked, while others were worried about his health.

During the most recent episode of Writing With Russo, Vince Russo discussed Flair's insistence on wrestling. He said that he felt that Flair always put his wrestling character first. He mentioned the ESPN documentary where Flair had talked about his regrets surrounding his family but confessed that he couldn't wait to wrestle again in the end.

"[Ric] Flair’s gimmick comes first. It comes before family. We saw that in the ESPN documentary. He’s talking about all his regrets, all his regrets, his family, and at the end of it, he couldn’t wait to wrestle again. I sat there and went, “Bro, you learned nothing, you learned nothing.” [5:00 - 5:22]

Vince Russo feels wrestling is Ric Flair's addiction

Russo went on to talk about Flair's need to wrestle and said that he was addicted to it.

“Wrestling is the drug, he is addicted to it bro, and he can’t get off of it.” [6:54 – 7:03]

The former writer also commented on the 16-time world champion's drinking issues and how he wanted to give him the benefit of the doubt that he was not drinking anymore.

"Wrestling, fame, money, notoriety, that has been Ric Flair’s drug. He is addicted to that. You know bro, the bottom line is, in still living the gimmick, he is still going to promote drinking. Now, with all due respect to Ric, let’s give him the benefit of the doubt. Bro, maybe hopefully he is not drinking at all, because of the health issues he went through.” [3:25 – 4:21]

Since his "Last Match" event, The Nature Boy has even appeared for in a Puerto Rican wrestling event where he was managing Andrade and confronted Carlos Colon.

Do you think Ric Flair might wrestle once again after his "Last Match" show? Let us know in the comments section below!

When using quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

'I am the destroyer of worlds'. Find out who influenced Bray Wyatt's character right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha