"It wasn’t because of Vince McMahon" – Former WWE Champion talks leaving the company

Ric Flair didn't leave WWE because of Vince McMahon, as per the wrestling legend's latest tweet.

Ric Flair tweeted yesterday tagging AEW star CM Punk. Flair hinted that he's interested in working for Tony Khan's promotion. Following massive negative responses from fans, Flair posted a clarification.

The Nature Boy said he simply shared a throwback picture with CM Punk and wasn't trying to land a job with AEW. Flair added another statement mentioning Vince McMahon and Tony Khan:

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy Just Having Fun And Sharing Memories Does Not Imply I’m Looking For A Job! I Left One Great Company & It Wasn’t Because Of @VinceMcMahon ! And I’m Not Going To Work For Another Great One, And It’s Not Because Of @TonyKhan ! It’s As Simple As That. Just Having Fun And Sharing Memories Does Not Imply I’m Looking For A Job! I Left One Great Company & It Wasn’t Because Of @VinceMcMahon! And I’m Not Going To Work For Another Great One, And It’s Not Because Of @TonyKhan! It’s As Simple As That.

Vince McMahon won't be thrilled with Ric Flair's recent shot at WWE

In his latest tweet, Ric Flair made it clear that his WWE exit had nothing to do with Vince McMahon. Flair has known the WWE Chairman for a long time, and one wonders what McMahon thinks of Flair's latest jibe at WWE.

Flair took to Twitter and claimed that WWE is trying to erase his legacy. He also demanded that WWE return his NWA and WWE World title belts:

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy Speaking Of Legacies, @WWE Has Decided To Erase Mine. That’s All Good, However, These Two Belts Are My Legacy, And I’d Like Them Returned! I’ve Asked Twice, Apparently Falling On Deaf Ears! I’m Assuming That Next Week On @FlairUncensored I’ll Have To Explain In Detail! WOOOOO! Speaking Of Legacies, @WWE Has Decided To Erase Mine. That’s All Good, However, These Two Belts Are My Legacy, And I’d Like Them Returned! I’ve Asked Twice, Apparently Falling On Deaf Ears! I’m Assuming That Next Week On @FlairUncensored I’ll Have To Explain In Detail! WOOOOO! https://t.co/5ZgyjmdjE6

Fair was recently erased from WWE's opening package and replaced with The Ultimate Warrior. WWE has been distancing itself from Flair ever since the Dark Side of the Ring fiasco.

Ric Flair has praised Vince McMahon on various occasions in the past. McMahon once helped Flair with an $800,000 loan. The Nature Boy talked about the same last year.

"I owed Vince, paid back Vince. He gave me an $800,000 loan and told me to declare bankruptcy. I knew that I couldn't live with myself if I did," said Flair.

Was Ric Flair's latest tweet about Vince McMahon an attempt to get on WWE's good side, after taking a shot at the company in a previous tweet? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

