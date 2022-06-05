Ric Flair shares photo on Twitter ahead of his final match

Ahead of what is being billed as his final match ever, Ric Flair took to Twitter to show some progress he's been making with his training.

Flair, a two-time WWE Hall of Famer and perhaps the greatest professional wrestler of all time, is scheduled to have his final match on July 31 in Nashville, Tennessee. The event will be available for purchase on FITE.TV.

His opponent(s) and the match details are still being worked out, although it's been widely rumored that he'll team up with Ring of Honor and AAA Tag Team Champions FTR against the Rock 'n' Roll Express with a mystery partner.

Despite objections and concerns from some wrestling fans and observers who are concerned about his safety, Ric Flair maintains that he's feeling great. On Saturday, he shared out an example of his current workout regimen.

Now 73 years old, The Nature Boy last wrestled in an official bout with Total Non-Stop Action in 2011, in a losing effort against Sting. He stated at the time that it would be his final match, citing his age and health.

Ric Flair has never shied away from controversy and has often embraced it

The Hall of Famer would re-sign with WWE following his TNA stint. He performed as an on-screen character, most notably in a storyline with newcomer Lacey Evans and his daughter, Charlotte Flair. However, that angle was dropped, and the veteran was released from WWE in August 2021.

The 16-time world heavyweight champion has had many health issues, much of which are possible side effects of his admitted love of alcohol and nightlife. He had a pacemaker installed in 2017 and surgery to remove part of his bowel. At the time, his loyal fans thought it might be the end for the former WCW star.

However, the living legend recovered and lived a clean and sober life with his wife before separating from her recently. He's admittedly started drinking again, stating that rehab doesn't work for him.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Ric Flair and Mark Madden split up, Conrad Thompson will co-host podcast, Madden says he will reveal the real story wrestlingnews.co/wwe-news/ric-f… Ric Flair and Mark Madden split up, Conrad Thompson will co-host podcast, Madden says he will reveal the real story wrestlingnews.co/wwe-news/ric-f… https://t.co/zKv28iwNTL

He's also been involved in a recent online spat with former longtime friend Mark Madden. The two originally began a podcast together, with Madden hosting and the former providing the answers and the stories. However, it didn't last for long, ending ugly.

We last left off with both sides blaming the other for the show's failure to get off the ground. Prior to that, the two men had been friends for over 35 years. Shortly thereafter, Ric Flair started doing a brand new show, To Be the Man, with his son-in-law, Conrad Thompson.

