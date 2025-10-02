  • home icon
  Ric Flair tells current WWE star to leave wrestling and never come back

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Oct 02, 2025 04:45 GMT
Ric Flair (Image Credits: wwe.com)
Ric Flair has had a hard time accepting his in-ring retirement for years, but hopes a top WWE star doesn't follow in his footsteps. The Nature Boy has some advice for John Cena as he prepares to wrap up his year-long farewell tour.

The Cenation Leader has been absent from TV programming since his humiliating loss at the hands of Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza. However, he is now set to return to face AJ Styles at Crown Jewel in Australia.

A few days ago, Triple H made things official for Cena's final match, announcing that he will be headlining Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13.

The Franchise Player has made it clear that he will retire his gimmick after 2025, and the next time fans see him, he will be wearing a suit.

Speaking to The Escapist, Ric Flair said John Cena is making enough money in Hollywood that he doesn't have to wrestle ever again.

“John is making so damn much money in the movies right now. He doesn’t need to do anything else. I hope that he’ll walk away and stay away. Wrestling is very addictive. When you’ve done it as long as John has, over 20 years, it’s hard to change your way of life. I see John periodically, but I can’t say enough nice things about John Cena. He’s a wonderful person."
Cena surpassed Flair's record for the most world title reigns in WWE. He did so by dethroning Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, with some help from Travis Scott.

The Never Seen 17 held the title for over 100 days before dropping it back to The American Nightmare at SummerSlam.

Who will be John Cena's final WWE opponent?

WWE has yet to announce who will be facing John Cena in his last-ever match at Saturday Night's Main Event in Washington, D.C.

BodySlam.Net recently reported that Dominik Mysterio's name has been thrown around as one of the final opponents for The Cenation Leader after Crown Jewel on October 11.

Gunther, who hasn't been seen since losing his World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam, is also in line to face The Greatest of All Time.

He was said to be recuperating from a nose injury. Will he be the one to end the legend of John Cena? Only time will tell.

Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.

He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.

In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.

He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.

Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.

Contact - Sidsachdeva1299@gmail.com

