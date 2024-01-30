Rikishi reacts to Bloodline member's one-word message ahead of WWE RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has reacted to a message from a real-life Bloodline member ahead of tonight's edition of RAW.

Jimmy and Jey Uso were the first entrants in the Men's Royal Rumble match last night. Jey Uso left The Bloodline faction after his brother betrayed him at SummerSlam 2023. Main Event Jey battled Roman Reigns in a Tribal Combat match at the premium live event last summer, with much more than the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line.

Jey Uso could have become the new leader of The Bloodline if he won the match but his brother prevented it. Instead of battling with his family, Jey Uso made the jump from SmackDown to RAW last year and has become a very popular singles star.

Ahead of tonight's RAW, WWE shared a video of Jey Uso and Bronson Reed arriving at the venue. Uso said, "Yeet," and Reed followed it with "meat."

Rikishi is the father to The Usos and Solo Sikoa in real life. The legend took to his social to react to Jey Uso's one-word message ahead of tonight's RAW by sharing the video on his Instagram story.

The legend shares Jey Uso's message ahead of RAW

WWE Hall of Famer claims Rikishi could be involved in the end of The Bloodline

Wrestling legend Teddy Long believes that Rikishi could return to be involved with The Bloodline's storyline on WWE television.

Roman Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship this past Saturday night in a Fatal 4-Way match against Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight. The Tribal Chief relied on outside interference from Solo Sikoa to win the match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Teddy Long criticized Jey Uso's exit from the group and said it could have been handled better. Long added that the legend could return to be a part of the faction's storyline in the future:

"I just think the thing with The Bloodline is I don't think they broke it up right. I just found something there. There was so much more, to me, that you could have done with that. You could have involved Rikishi in there. I think that would have been the way I would have broken it up, you know, have Rikishi be the last deal." [From 03:48 to 05:09]

You can check out Teddy Long's comments in the video below:

Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble match this weekend and will be facing Roman Reigns once again at WrestleMania 40. It will be interesting to see if The American Nightmare can finally finish his story against the leader of The Bloodline in April.

