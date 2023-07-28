Roman Reigns allegedly "blessed" Bloodline member with massive opportunity: "I'm there to remind you of it at every second"

Roman Reigns has held the Universal Championship for over 1000 days and has held the WWE Title for well over a year.

He was awarded a brand new title by Triple H not long ago, but Paul Heyman still carries the two title belts held by The Tribal Chief individually. The Bloodline member recently spoke about the opportunity given to him by Roman Reigns in an interview with USA Network.

The Tribal Chief has been the most dominant champion in WWE for over two years. As the leader of The Bloodline, he has helped build other stars around him and has given them a good rub.

In an interview with USA Network, The Bloodline’s Wiseman spoke about the lineage of the WWE and Universal Championship. He stated that while Roman Reigns has a new title belt, The Tribal Chief has trusted him and blessed him with the opportunity to carry the original title belts:

"It's a religious experience, because I understand how sacred the history is and how it's symbolized in those two championships that are on my shoulders. This is not 'bling' to me. This is someone walking around with the Stanley Cup. This is someone carrying around not only their own Academy Award, but an Academy Award representing the greatest actors in history. This is the trophy of all trophies in this industry, and I get to display it on television at all times – and I get to display both of them,” Heyman said.

Paul Heyman stated that Reigns wears the new championship while allowing The Wiseman to display the history of the titles that he holds.

"Roman Reigns is the current reigning, defending Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion, and therefore, he wears the new championship that was designed to signify that. But he allows me – he blesses me – with the opportunity to stand at his side and display all the history that goes into that unified, undisputed championship that adorns his waist – so that you never forget the lineage of what he's carrying around because I'm there to remind you of it at every second." [H/T USA Network]

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will go down in history as one of the most dominant wrestlers. He has proven himself against the biggest names in the industry and carried the company to a whole new level.

Jey Uso will face The Bloodline’s Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam

Jey Uso was the first active superstar Roman Reigns recruited to The Bloodline. The two men worked together before Jimmy Uso joined the fold. Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn followed, making the faction stronger than ever.

However, 2023 hasn’t been Roman Reigns’ year, as he has watched his faction crumble around him. Jimmy and Jey Uso left him following Night of Champions, and the latter pinned him at Money in the Bank.

At SummerSlam, Jey Uso will face The Tribal Chief in a Tribal Combat match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. It will be a battle to remember as the cousins have worked together for nearly three years and understand each other very well.

Fans can expect the title to change hands at The Biggest Party of The Summer. However, a few more surprises and twists could take place to make things even more interesting.

