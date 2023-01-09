Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is arguably one of the biggest names in pro wrestling. Over the years, The Tribal Chief has broken many records and crossed several milestones, and recently Reigns marked yet another historic record in his career as WWE Champion.

The Tribal Chief is set to defend both his world titles against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble on January 28 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The two superstars have a bitter storied rivalry, still going strong six years since it began.

As of January 9, 2023, Reigns reached the top four superstars with the longest reign as WWE Champion, surpassing JBL's record in 2004 with 280 days. The Head of the Table won the title from Brock Lesnar last year at WrestleMania 38.

Reigns has held the title for 281 days and counting. This is the fourth longest single reign of the century, just behind a few elite names such as CM Punk (2011-13; 434 days), John Cena (2006-07; 380 days), and AJ Styles (2017-18; 371 days).

While several WWE Legends have held the title for over 1000 days, including Bruno Sammartino and Bob Backlund, the times have changed, and so has the culture and landscape of sports entertainment.

In this day and age, Reigns stands apart from the rest of the pack as one of the biggest and arguably most influential superstars in WWE since the dawn of the new millennium.

Cracks in The Bloodline as the road to WWE WrestleMania 39 is underway

With WrestleMania 39 underway, the Stamford-based company may be looking to shift into high-gear. Tensions have been building up in The Bloodline over the last few weeks.

Sami Zayn, the Honorary Uce of The Bloodline, was asked during a promo segment on the January 6 episode of SmackDown whether he wants to 'be The Tribal Chief' by none other than the latter himself.

While all this is seemingly leading to a rumored tag bout at 'Mania 39, it's too early to make assertions. However, cracks in The Bloodline have already been teased, with Zayn taking the fall for his team in a tag bout against Kevin Owens and John Cena on the final SmackDown of 2022.

Meanwhile, the latest developments on the show have Reigns booking Zayn in a match this Friday Night, the January 13 episode, against Kevin Owens.

