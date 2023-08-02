Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently revealed what he considers the worst part of The Bloodline civil war.

The Tribal Chief and his cousins, The Usos, have been engaged in a Bloodline civil war since Night of Champions when Jimmy turned on Reigns. Jey later sided with his twin brother. They defeated the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and Solo Sikoa in a tag team match at Money in the Bank. After becoming the first superstar to pin Reigns in nearly three years, Jey is all set to challenge his cousin for his title and Tribal Chief status at SummerSlam.

In a recent interview with First Take, Reigns spoke about his feud with The Usos. He pointed out that the worst part about their rivalry is that he is just trying to help them.

"That's the worst part of this whole thing. I'm just trying to help. As a family man, as a cousin, just trying to help them, just trying to lift them up, trying to get them to the next level," he said.

The Tribal Chief also disclosed that he plans to smack them around and give them tough love.

"[By beating them up?] You think my family delivers the mail? You think we're part of the ballet or something? No. We run the world of professional wrestling and sports entertainment. Sometimes you gotta have a little tough love. We're dealing with Bs now. Billions. This is a huge industry. Major business decisions happen every single week. If they're not up to par, then they need to get smacked around a little bit. That's the way I look at it." [7:54 - 8:33]

Roman Reigns' babyface turn is guaranteed to happen, but something is delaying it, according to a WWE veteran. Check out the details here.

Should Jey Uso dethrone Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam?

Over the past three years, Roman Reigns has successfully defended his title against several top superstars, including John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and Sami Zayn. Although he lost to Seth Rollins via disqualification at the 2022 Royal Rumble, he still retained his title.

Speaking about the upcoming bout between Jey Uso and Reigns at SummerSlam in an interview with CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri on SHAK Wrestling, Rollins stated Jey should be the one to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

"If it ain't me, it's Jey Uso," he said.

Roman Reigns made a bold claim about Jey Uso ahead of their WWE SummerSlam clash. Check out his comments here.

Please credit First Take and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.