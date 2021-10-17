News Roundup: Spoiler for major Roman Reigns match, Seth Rollins takes a shot at Ex-WWE Superstars, Becky Lynch reacts to Edge's recent promo (October 17, 2021)

We're back with the latest WWE News Roundup. Roman Reigns took part in a pre-taped match against a current champion not too long ago.

After the October 15th SmackDown episode, Seth Rollins spoke about his upcoming Hell in a Cell match and took a shot at two former WWE Superstars. Meanwhile, Becky Lynch has reacted to Edge mentioning her on live television.

Jinder Mahal recently made a bold claim about Drew McIntyre. Today's roundup also features Paul Heyman highlighting his admiration for an on-screen personality's work.

With that in mind, let's take a closer look at these recent stories:

#5 Spoiler for Roman Reigns' match at WWE Tribute to the Troops

This year's Tribute to the Troops special will air on November 14 on FOX, and WWE taped matches for it after the latest SmackDown episode. Universal Champion Roman Reigns fought Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event.

Nakamura's ally, Rick Boogs, started playing guitar at one point during the bout. This led to Jimmy and Jey Uso coming out and attacking Boogs in the ringside area.

As a result, Nakamura exited the squared circle to help his ally, and the Universal Champion followed him to deliver a Superman Punch. The match soon concluded when Reigns speared his opponent to earn a pinfall victory.

#4 Seth Rollins takes a shot at Bray Wyatt and Jon Moxley

At this year's WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view on October 21, Seth Rollins will face Edge inside the Hell in a Cell structure.

The former Shield member has previously fought Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose), Kevin Owens, and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in the said stipulation match. Although he emerged victoriously against Moxley in 2014, his clash against Wyatt ended via match stoppage two years ago.

On yesterday's Talking Smack, Rollins took a shot at the two former WWE Superstars - in character - without directly mentioning them by name:

"I've actually spent more time inside the cell than Edge has. And I'm capable of being more dangerous inside the cell than he is. And if you don't believe me, you can just ask the guys that I've been in the cell with. Oh, that's right... two out of three of them aren't here anymore [laughs maniacally]," said Rollins about Bray Wyatt and Jon Moxley.

What is your prediction for Edge vs. Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel 2021?

