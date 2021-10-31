5 Recent news and rumors about Roman Reigns: Tribal Chief angry with RAW champion for remarks, match with top star inevitable

It's been another interesting week for Roman Reigns. Now that Brock Lesnar has been suspended and fined $1,000,000, The Tribal Chief will move on to new things. Survivor Series is the next pay-per-view, and he will likely face WWE Champion Big E in a Champion vs. Champion match.

Due to the shortage of opponents for Reigns on the SmackDown roster, reports suggested that Drew McIntyre was brought in to challenge for the Universal Championship. The Scottish Warrior suggested that a clash between the two is inevitable.

In this week's news and rumor roundup, we have a story about when Reigns was unhappy with a current RAW champion and Bray Wyatt reacting to a fan asking him to challenge for the Universal Championship at Survivor Series.

Let's get started without any further ado:

#5. Roman Reigns was unhappy with Matt Riddle's comments

matthew riddle @SuperKingofBros

PS I think my spirit animal is a camel 🐫

#CrownJewel #wwe #stallion #WWERaw One of the best nights of my life, it was truly an amazing experience and I can't wait to go back! Thank you 🤙PS I think my spirit animal is a camel 🐫

In August, WWE Raw Tag Team Champion Riddle, in an interview with Bleacher Report, said he would have no problems beating Roman Reigns in a shoot fight. Riddle was an accomplished MMA fighter before pursuing a career in wrestling.

During a recent appearance on the Cheat Heat podcast, the former UFC star suggested that these comments landed him in hot water with Roman Reigns and the WWE management.

“I’m trying not to talk too much trash anymore. I don’t want to upset the higher ups. I’m not going to mention exact names, but he’s a chief of tribes. I said something about him recently. I’m not saying specific names. It could be anybody. He wasn’t happy. I talked some trash about me moving the needle and selling merch. He didn’t like what I said. I thought it was hilarious, but not everybody thinks like me." (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

