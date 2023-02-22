Sami Zayn comments on kissing his wife during WWE Elimination Chamber match against Roman Reigns

Sami Zayn recently commented on kissing his wife during his match against Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber.

Last Saturday, the former Honorary Uce went head-to-head against The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber. During the bout, Reigns teased Zayn's wife, who sat in the front row. Zayn then headed to his wife and kissed her mid-match before continuing to fight the leader of The Bloodline.

Zayn's kiss to his wife went viral over the internet. The former member of The Bloodline recently took to Instagram to comment on the moment.

"La passion," Zayn wrote.

Sami Zayn lost to Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber

Despite his incredible performance, Sami Zayn lost to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber after interference from The Bloodline. After the match, Reigns and Jimmy Uso attempted to attack Zayn. However, Kevin Owens rushed to the ring and stopped them.

Last Monday, Zayn called Owens to the ring. He asked The Prizefighter to join forces with him to destroy The Bloodline. Nevertheless, the former Universal Champion refused Zayn's offer, telling him to "ask your buddy Jey."

Despite this, former WWE writer Vince Russo believes Zayn and Owens will eventually join forces.

"This can explode at any second; give me that. But no, what they are going to do is Owens is getting killed, Sami is going to make the save once, Sami is going to make the save twice. Finally, Owens is going to have to make the save. It would have been much more compelling to lay it out like that. And much more logical," he said on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW.

