Sami Zayn opens up about recent adjustments in WWE

Sami Zayn has opened up about some of the recent adjustments in WWE. The former Bloodline member is set to take on Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Zayn won a Gauntlet match on the March 11 edition of WWE RAW to earn a shot at the Intercontinental Championship at The Show of Shows. However, The Ring General played mind games with the veteran this past Monday night, costing him his match against Bronson Reed. Chad Gable told the Canadian star that he needed a different mentality to defeat the Austrian star at the biggest show of the year.

In an interview with YoJosh Martinez on YouTube, Sami Zayn discussed some recent changes in WWE and how the production has been altered.

"You can actually see it in the production and some of the camera shots and all these things that we're doing. I think they're trying to really get outside the box lately and really let the people who are very, very talented, and I'm talking about behind the scenes. That's why they work here," said Sami Zayn. [H/T: WrestlingNews]

The former Intercontinental Champion noted that superstars could find themselves in a box under Vince McMahon, but things have changed with new leadership.

"Well, now I think that box is opened up a little bit and you're seeing it in the little things and part of that is a new approach to interviews with different styles and things like that. Some of it is a little bit more sports-oriented," he said. [H/T: WrestlingNews]

Sami Zayn on his match against Gunther at WWE WrestleMania XL

Sami Zayn recently shared that he was grateful to be in a prominent spot once again at this year's WrestleMania. He and Kevin Owens defeated The Usos to become Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 39 last year.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the WWE RAW star admitted he felt lucky to be in a marquee match again at WrestleMania. The former Honorary Uce noted his bout against Gunther is probably the biggest at WrestleMania outside of the bouts involving The Bloodline.

"If you watch WWE, you can see how fast things move. I'm just, I feel very lucky to be in the position a year later, challenging the longest-reigning, most dominant Intercontinental Champion of all time. If you're not in that top, top match with Cody and Roman and The Rock or whatever, I'd say this is the biggest match outside of that you could want to be in. So I'm pretty grateful to find myself in that spot and excited about it," he said. [From 2:08 onwards]

Gunther is the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history. It will be fascinating to see if Sami Zayn can pull off the upset and capture the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia.

