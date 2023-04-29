Sami Zayn sends a six-word message to WWE Universe ahead of WrestleMania 39 rematch on SmackDown

Sami Zayn has sent the WWE Universe a message ahead of tonight's huge WrestleMania 39 rematch on SmackDown.

This week's episode of the blue brand is a massive show. Not only is it the first night of the WWE Draft, but Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will be putting the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on the line in a WrestleMania rematch. The Usos lost the titles to Owens and Zayn in the main event of Night 1, and tonight the twins will try their best to get them back and impress The Tribal Chief.

Ahead of tonight's title match, Sami Zayn took to Twitter to send a six-word message to the WWE Universe.

"Wrestlemania Main Event, The Rematch. Tonight.," tweeted Sami Zayn.

Sami Zayn reveals why he doesn't feel bad for 37-year-old WWE Superstar

Sami was once a part of The Bloodline, but that all fell apart following Roman Reigns' successful title defense against Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble in January this year.

Roman Reigns demanded that Sami hit Owens with a chair, but the former Honorary Uce refused to do so. Instead, he opted to bash The Tribal Chief over the back with the chair, which led to a bitter rivalry against The Bloodline. Roman Reigns has given The Usos the cold shoulder since they lost their tag titles at WrestleMania, but Sami doesn't feel bad for them.

During a recent interview on WWE's The Bump, Zayn noted that Reigns has put Jey Uso through a lot, but the 37-year-old has done some pretty horrible things himself along the way, according to Sami.

"You see that is just not right what Jey has been through. At the same time, it is hard to feel sorry for him sometimes because he does some pretty horrible things and then you've got to get even with him. So that is kind of where we are at now but I do feel like I'm hoping on some level that if we beat them again and we just keep doing our thing, these cracks in The Bloodline will turn into giant holes that have to be addressed and the whole thing does fall apart because it needs to fall apart," said Sami Zayn. [01:03 - 01:32]

Sami has been trying to talk some sense into Jey Uso in recent weeks, but his words have fallen on deaf ears. It would be intriguing to see what the future holds for The Usos in The Bloodline if they fail to recapture the tag titles tonight on SmackDown.

