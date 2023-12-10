Sasha Banks, Chris Jericho, Kairi Sane, and other WWE stars react to deeply personal message from Drew McIntyre

Many WWE personalities and former stars, including Sasha Banks, Chris Jericho, and Kairi Sane have reacted to a deeply personal message from Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre has already made a huge name in the pro wrestling world after winning several titles in World Wrestling Entertainment. He has won the WWE Championship twice, the NXT Championship once, the Intercontinental Championship once, and the RAW Tag Team Championship twice.

However, The Scottish Warrior has made it clear that he now wants to win Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship after failing to secure the gold at Crown Jewel 2023.

Drew McIntyre recently took to Instagram to send an emotional message to his wife, Kaitlyn Frohnapel, wishing her a happy seventh marriage anniversary. You can check out his Instagram post here.

Many WWE personalities and former Stamford-based promotion stars including Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Mone), Natalya, Kairi Sane, Big Show (aka Paul Wight), Ivar, Matt Hardy, Otis, Braun Strowman, Chris Jericho, Matt Cardona, and more reacted to McIntyre's post.

You can check out a screenshot of their likes on Drew's Instagram post below:

Screenshot of current and former WWE stars' likes on Drew McIntyre's Instagram post

Former WWE writer believes Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn shouldn't have been a 50-50 contest

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said that the Stamford-based promotion should not have made the match between Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn look like a 50-50 contest because he believes The Scottish Warrior is in better shape than Zayn.

"If you’re a casual fan and you’re putting on this match, you are expecting Wrestler A [McIntyre] to kill Wrestler B [Zayn]. So now when you start watching this match, and it’s 50-50, you got the casual fan at home saying, 'Are you fre**ing kidding me?’ They don’t believe it for a second. If Drew was an out-of-shape wrestler, okay, but no, this guy is in tip-top condition, a blue-chip athlete."

Fans want to see McIntyre go all the way and win the World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for his future.

Do you want to see The Scottish Warrior as the World Heavyweight Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.