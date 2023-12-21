Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair and several other WWE Superstars react to Carmella’s personal update

Carmella is receiving support from her fellow WWE Superstars after sharing a personal update earlier today.

Wednesday marked six weeks since Carmella gave birth to her first baby. She and Corey Graves had their first child together - a son named Dimitri Paul Polinsky. The baby arrived on November 8th, weighing 8 pounds, and 21 inches long. Carmella said she was in labor for 60 hours, but it was well worth it. This pregnancy was a success after the former SmackDown Women's Champion had two miscarriages in 2022, one after an ectopic pregnancy.

Carmella took to Instagram today to share details of her pregnancy journey with fans and colleagues. The lengthy post, which featured 10 personal photos and a timeline, also included a bit of wisdom from the 36-year-old: "Sometimes things just don’t go as planned and that’s ok too."

The Princess Of Staten Island received support from several WWE Superstars on Instagram. Numerous superstars reacted to her post, including Graves, Seth Rollins, Dakota Kai, Thea Hail, Charlotte Flair, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Maryse, Natalya, Nia Jax, Kelly Kelly, Cassie Lee, Lita, and Amanda Huber.

Graves is now a father of four as he has already had three children with his ex-wife. He and the inaugural Women's Money In the Bank winner began dating in early 2019 at least. The former WWE 24/7 Champions were engaged in October 2021, then they tied the knot on April 7th, 2022.

Will Carmella return at the WWE Royal Rumble?

There's been a lot of speculation on Carmella's WWE future now that she's given birth, especially as we get closer to WrestleMania Season, with the Royal Rumble scheduled in January 2024.

One fan speculated that the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion would return at The Rumble next month, but she dismissed the idea and said "absolutely not" as she was still unable to walk as of early December.

Carmella then added that it will take time to properly heal and that she was undergoing acupuncture and chiropractic care to help, and keeping her fingers crossed. She had previously revealed a foot injury.

"Okay, for everyone asking about my foot, asking what happened with my foot, or how it happened. Basically, I have some nerve damage in my right foot from pushing this bubs out of me. So, like the entire inside of my right foot is numb, and it is difficult to move my toes. I can't really move my foot. ... So, it's making it difficult to walk, which is a bit annoying. But, the anesthesiologist, because I thought it was originally from the epidural, I didn't know what was wrong. But he said it can happen with pushing on your back and it should hopefully resolve in a few weeks. I'm going to see a chiropractor next week which will hopefully help. My acupuncturist has been working on it, so we'll see. Fingers crossed it's better soon," she said.

Carmella's last WWE TV match was a loss to Bianca Belair on the March 6th RAW. She then worked the March 12th non-televised live event from Madison Square Garden, teaming with Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY and Piper Niven for a loss to Belair, Asuka, Becky Lynch, Nikki Cross, and Candice LeRae. She announced her pregnancy on May 1st.

