Seth Rollins could lose World Heavyweight Championship at Payback 2023 because of a massive swerve, predict WWE fans

Seth Rollins is set to put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line at Payback 2023, and WWE fans have predicted that The Visionary will lose his gold at the upcoming premium live event.

Although Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura at Payback, fans have predicted a title change involving another heel. Many believe that Senor Money in the Bank Damian Priest poses a bigger threat to The Architect's title reign this weekend.

Priest has had his eyes set on the title for a long time. His interest in gold has fueled the tensions within The Judgment Day, especially with Finn Balor, who has the same target. However, Priest has an advantage with the MITB briefcase and could capitalize at the show this weekend.

Shinsuke Nakamura exposed Seth Rollins' injury and promised to break the champion's back when they lock horns at Payback. A prediction caught the attention of fans on social media, suggesting that Nakamura could leave Rollins weary, presenting the opportunity for Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

The swerve would see a new World Heavyweight Champion, but it won't be Nakamura. One fan stated that they would be "pissed" at the idea, and several others resonated. Most in the WWE Universe are convinced that Priest will cash in his MITB contract for the title, and it would give Rollins the chance to take some time off after working through a serious back injury for years.

Here's what WWE fans had to say about Damian Priest potentially cashing in his MITB contract against Seth Rollins to become the new World Heavyweight Champion at Payback:

However, there are a few who believe a title change caused by a successful MITB cash-in would be a good swerve. They argued that all superstars involved in the decision could benefit from a title change, considering future storyline opportunities.

Damian Priest has another title opportunity at WWE Payback 2023

While Damian Priest continues to pose a threat to the World Title picture with his MITB briefcase, The Archer of Infamy also has a shot at another piece of gold. Priest and Finn Balor are set to lock horns with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at Payback 2023.

The Judgment Day has been in a feud with KO and Zayn for several weeks. However, the differences between Balor and Priest have cost them their recent matches against the Tag Team Champions. Rhea Ripley, who has seemingly established herself as The Judgment Day leader, has issued an ultimatum for Balor and Priest.

Ripley has stated that if the pair fails to win the tag team gold, she will make changes, implying her intention to kick them out of the heel faction. It will be interesting to see if Damian Priest will walk out of WWE Payback with a title, ending a dream championship reign of at least one of the three top babyfaces on RAW.

