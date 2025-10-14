Seth Rollins is losing his title before Saturday Night’s Main Event, believes ex-WWE employee (Exclusive)

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins had a mixed time in Australia. He finally vanquished one of his biggest rivals as he defeated Cody Rhodes for the first time in 23 matches to win the Crown Jewel Championship. However, the euphoria didn't last that long as the following night on RAW, he was betrayed by his own faction members.

Ad

The Brons turned on Seth in the final moments of Monday Night RAW, following which Bron Breakker picked up the World Heavyweight Championship, hinting at his intentions. Ex-WWE employee Vince Russo made an interesting claim regarding the future of the World Championship.

Speaking on the latest episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo said that Bron should be the one to dethrone Seth Rollins, rather than CM Punk, who is the current number one contender. He said that Punk should then challenge Breakker, given they haven't faced each other in singles action yet.

Ad

Trending

"I think what's going to happen is because, bro, seriously, they're going to go to the well again with Punk and Rollins. You guys are going to go there again. I would assume, bro, I would assume one of these two guys, probably Breaker, I mean, I would always assume it's Breaker [who] is going to take [the belt]. If it were me, I'd have Breaker take the belt off of Seth and then Breaker and CM Punk, because at least that's something new. But my god, they can't go back to that CM Punk-Seth Rollins well." Russo said.

Ad

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Ad

The main event of Monday Night RAW saw CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso fight it out to become the number one contender for Rollins' title. Punk won the match after pinning Jey Uso, but his celebration was cut short as The Vision came out to attack all three participants before turning on Seth Rollins as well.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences