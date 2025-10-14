Seth Rollins is losing his title before Saturday Night’s Main Event, believes ex-WWE employee (Exclusive)

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins had a mixed time in Australia. He finally vanquished one of his biggest rivals as he defeated Cody Rhodes for the first time in 23 matches to win the Crown Jewel Championship. However, the euphoria didn't last that long as the following night on RAW, he was betrayed by his own faction members.
The Brons turned on Seth in the final moments of Monday Night RAW, following which Bron Breakker picked up the World Heavyweight Championship, hinting at his intentions. Ex-WWE employee Vince Russo made an interesting claim regarding the future of the World Championship.
Speaking on the latest episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo said that Bron should be the one to dethrone Seth Rollins, rather than CM Punk, who is the current number one contender. He said that Punk should then challenge Breakker, given they haven't faced each other in singles action yet.
"I think what's going to happen is because, bro, seriously, they're going to go to the well again with Punk and Rollins. You guys are going to go there again. I would assume, bro, I would assume one of these two guys, probably Breaker, I mean, I would always assume it's Breaker [who] is going to take [the belt]. If it were me, I'd have Breaker take the belt off of Seth and then Breaker and CM Punk, because at least that's something new. But my god, they can't go back to that CM Punk-Seth Rollins well." Russo said.
The main event of Monday Night RAW saw CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso fight it out to become the number one contender for Rollins' title. Punk won the match after pinning Jey Uso, but his celebration was cut short as The Vision came out to attack all three participants before turning on Seth Rollins as well.
