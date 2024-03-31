Seth Rollins references his confrontation with The Bloodline while responding to Drew McIntyre

Seth Rollins recently took to social media to respond to Drew McIntyre. The former WWE Champion took digs at his WrestleMania 40 opponent following this week's RAW.

Rollins and McIntyre will cross paths at WrestleMania 40 with the latter challenging for the World Heavyweight Championship. The Scottish Warrior became the number one contender for The Visionary's title after winning the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match in Perth, Australia.

In a recent exchange on Twitter/X, McIntyre took a shot at Rollins' promo skills. The Visionary responded to the former by referencing a recent segment with The Bloodline where the fans chanted "Diarrhea" to The Rock.

The World Heavyweight Champion previously gave a nickname to The Great One by referring to him as "Diarrhea Dwayne."

Rollins will be a busy man during WrestleMania 40 weekend. On Night One, he will team up with Cody Rhodes to face The Rock and Roman Reigns. The following night, The Visionary will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against McIntyre.

Meanwhile, Rhodes will challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a rematch from last year's WrestleMania 39.

Drew McIntyre says Seth Rollins is not the WWE locker room leader

Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins have battled twice for World Heavyweight Champion and on both occasions, the latter has successfully retained his title. It looks like McIntyre is willing to do anything to win his third world championship in the company. The Scottish Warrior recently claimed that Seth Rollins is not the WWE locker room leader.

While McIntyre clarified that he doesn't hate the reigning World Heavyweight Champion, the former WWE Champion called out Rollins for his "selfish attitude" during the recent episode of The Masked Man Show:

"I don't hate Seth Rollins, he's not CM Punk — I just don't like the way he goes about things in his selfish attitude and he doesn't see it, he thinks he's a leader, but he's absolutely not, he's all about himself," Drew McIntyre said. "A true leader is about the roster, is about democracy, and how can you lead the roster, lead the locker room if you're never in it and you're on your tour bus?"

McIntyre and Rollins' match will involve CM Punk, who is set to be the guest commentator. On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, all three superstars went back and forth in a promo battle.

