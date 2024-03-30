Drew McIntyre belittles Seth Rollins with fiery comeback ahead of WrestleMania

WWE's Road to WrestleMania XL is winding down as rivalries are heating up with less than 10 days to go. Drew McIntyre has just fired a shot back at Seth Rollins.

Night Two of WrestleMania XL will see Rollins attempt to defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre. The two ring veterans have traded stiff fists and verbal jabs on RAW for weeks, and that has spilled over to social media as well.

The Scottish Psychopath took to X earlier today to once again use Becky Lynch to take a shot at The Visionary. Rollins then fired back with a brutal reaction while also defending his wife. Now, the heel #1 contender has thrown another jab at the champion.

"You're right. I should punch up to your level and aim for cutting edge insults like 'Stinky Seth,'" Drew McIntyre wrote back to Seth Rollins.

McIntyre and Rollins are expected to face off on next week's WrestleMania go-home edition of RAW. The episode will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn with The Rock, The Bloodline, and others announced.

Becky Lynch on falling in love with Seth Rollins

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are one of the most beloved couples in pro wrestling history, and now Lynch has opened up on what it was like to fall for her co-worker.

The Man and The Visionary began dating in early 2019 and finally went public after months of fan speculation. They were engaged within 8 months and tied the knot on June 29, 2021.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Lynch got candid about the early days of their relationship. She recalled how they began flirting with each other at WWE shows.

"I feel like there was always a deep connection with him. Like, there was always a bond. He used to tease me, but in a way that was so loving. I'd always run up to him and I'd tell him these stupid jokes and he'd tell me I was the worst and then we'd go our separate ways. But I would always look forward to seeing him so much," Becky Lynch said of Seth Rollins.

Lynch went on to detail how their relationship progressed while working for WWE. She noted how they were both dealing with bad relationships at the time, but they used that to bond with each other.

