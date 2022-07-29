"Has everything you need" - Seth Rollins says his former ally has a bright future in WWE

Seth Rollins has shared his thoughts on Theory, stating that he "has everything you need" to become a major star in WWE.

For those unaware, the 24-year-old star was one of The Visionary's disciples alongside former WWE star Murphy (Buddy Matthews) on Monday Night RAW in 2020 at the height of the pandemic era.

However, Theory returned to NXT a few months later before re-debuting on the red brand as Vince McMahon's protégé in late 2021. He now has the opportunity to become the next world champion as he's the current Money in the Bank contract holder.

Upon Theory's re-debut, him and The Visionary have teamed up together in a losing effort against Bobby Lashley and Riddle on RAW. However, in a recent interview with Sport1, Seth Rollins has claimed that his former ally's future is bright in WWE if he reaches his full potential.

"Theory is a boy who has everything you need, and now gets the rocket strapped around his back. The Money in the Bank victory is almost a guarantee of a big title, if he plays his cards properly. And as the youngest winner of all time, he still has a lot of future ahead of him. If he stays injury-free and reaches his potential, that future is bright," said Rollins.

Seth Rollins on why WWE has been unlucky when it comes to creating new stars

The current WWE roster comprises some of the most talented performers in the entire business today. Although hundreds of wrestlers have walked through the door over the past decade, only a handful have reached main eventer status.

During the same interview, Seth Rollins shared his thoughts on what usually prevents wrestlers from becoming major stars in WWE:

"It still doesn't always work out that all the necessary factors come together at the right time. Sometimes politics comes into play behind the scenes and gets in people's way. Sometimes talents are unlucky with injuries, sometimes with bad timing that they are not in the right place at the right time." he said.

Theory is scheduled to face Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship at SummerSlam. There's also the possibility that he could leave the arena as the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Is SummerSlam the right time for Theory to cash in on his Money in the Bank briefcase? Let us know in the comments section below!

We asked once of Vince McMahon's former employees if he will beat the charges

LIVE POLL Q. Is Theory the next face of WWE? Yes No 2 votes so far