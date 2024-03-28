Seth Rollins shares thirsty update about his wife following WWE RAW

WWE couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have had a big week already as WrestleMania XL gets closer. Rollins is now trending after reposting an image of his wife on social media.

The Visionary has been a major supporter of The Man this week as she released her memoir the day after she became emotional on RAW due to Rhea Ripley crossing the line in a tense showdown. Rollins then issued a must-read statement on the relationship he has with the mother of his only child.

Big Time Becks took to Instagram today and issued a message to her fans on the launch of her book signing tour. She included several photos. Rollins then re-posted one of the photos to Instagram Stories, which shows his wife behind the scenes. The two-word caption says it all:

"Hubba hubba," Seth Rollins wrote.

Screenshot of Seth Rollins' post to Instagram Stories

WrestleMania XL will see Lynch fight in hopes of securing her ninth title win in WWE. She will challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship.

The Judgment Day member has worked with the Irish grappler in numerous multi-person matches since 2019, but their only televised singles match went almost 10 minutes before ending in a No Contest on NXT in November 2019.

Becky Lynch potentially leaving WWE soon?

The WWE Universe is buzzing in a major way tonight after Becky Lynch revealed that her current contract expires in two months.

Sources reported in late 2023 that several top stars will see their WWE contracts come due this year, including Lynch, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and Ricochet, among others. It was also said that Rollins and Lynch had deals expiring in June of this year, but the report was not confirmed at that time.

The Man spoke with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour today and announced that her contract expires in two months. She was asked if she was anxious or nervous.

"At this stage in the game, I have so much confidence in my ability, and my worth. I'm not worried," Becky Lynch said. [From 02:04:30 onward]

Big Time Becks went on to make very telling comments about possibly talking to another promotion, such as AEW, her contract status, and WrestleMania XL, among other topics of concern.

