"Shame on the people who don't think so" - WWE legend says Vince McMahon is 'entitled to whatever he wants'

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently addressed rumors about Vince McMahon potentially returning to the Stamford-based company.

Earlier this year, Vince McMahon stepped down as Chairman and CEO of WWE amid allegations of misconduct. His daughter, Stephanie McMahon, has since become the new Chairwoman and co-CEO alongside Nick Khan. Meanwhile, his son-in-law Triple H took over the creative process, becoming the Chief Content Officer.

However, recent reports have suggested that the former chairman is considering returning to the company as he believes he received "bad advice" to step down. Speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair addressed the potential return of Vince McMahon.

"Well, you know, you're not gonna get a negative word out of me. I love Vince McMahon. He's entitled to whatever he wants. And, you know, I'm telling you, shame on the people that don't think so. He built it. Nobody else built it. Nobody helped him. He fought every war," he said. [2:20 - 2:45]

Reports recently disclosed the potential reason why Vince McMahon wants to return to WWE. Check out the details here.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Nets play the Bucks this weekend! Don't lose out; claim the offer and place your bets below.

Get up to $1,000 in free bets if your first bet loses at Fanduel.

Would Vince McMahon's return be good for WWE?

Since rumors emerged about Vince McMahon reportedly wanting to return to the Stamford-based company, fans have had mixed reactions. While some believe the former chairman has the right to return to his company, others think the promotion is better off with Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently addressed the subject on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, stating that Vince's return would do more harm than good.

"I think that will do more harm than good. Even though he wants to get back in there, I think he's cutting off his nose from his face. See, I'm not privy to all the contracts and what kind of agreements they have or anything. I don't see him coming back. I don't know how he could come back at this point," he said. [1:13:26 - 1:13:51]

Jim Cornette recently commented on Vince McMahon wanting to return to the Stamford-based company. Check out his comments here.

Please credit To Be The Man and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

A former WWE head writer discusses what Mandy Rose could do following her exit here

Poll : 0 votes