"Stop crying about it" - WWE fans react to major change to Roman Reigns' presentation on SmackDown

WWE SmackDown hosted two segments involving Roman Reigns and Jey Uso in the latest edition of the show. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot a major change in The Tribal Chief's presentation on the show and took to Twitter to comment about it.

Over the past several months, Paul Heyman has appeared with the WWE and Universal Championships over his shoulders. He continued carrying the belts even after Roman Reigns was presented with the new championship belt for completing 1000 days as Universal Champion. However, The Wiseman appeared on the show without the two titles over his shoulder during both segments.

The WWE and Universal Championships were shown in Reigns’ locker room as the company probably wants to retain the prestige and lineage of the tiles. However, it looks like Paul Heyman will not be carrying them into the arena anymore.

Fans on Twitter quickly picked up the major change to The Tribal Chief’s presentation. Many believed it was a good thing as it would allow the World Heavyweight Championship to gain more value. Others hoped that fans would stop calling out the company for allowing Reigns to come with three titles now.

It remains to be seen whether the change is temporary or permanent. However, it will have a lasting effect on the current rivalry between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The WWE veteran recently spoke about carrying Roman Reigns' titles to the ring

The Bloodline has been the most dominant faction in the company for nearly three years. Speaking to the USA Network, Paul Heyman revealed why he carried the two titles for Roman Reigns to the ring while The Tribal Chief wore the brand new Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

Heyman made it clear that he understood the history and lineage of the titles. Therefore, it was important to display it at all times to ensure that fans understood what Reigns has achieved.

The Wiseman also claimed that The Bloodline’s leader blessed him with the opportunity to carry the two titles with him to the ring. Here is what he said:

"Roman Reigns is the current reigning, defending Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion, and therefore, he wears the new championship that was designed to signify that. But he allows me – he blesses me – with the opportunity to stand at his side and display all the history that goes into that unified, undisputed championship that adorns his waist – so that you never forget the lineage of what he's carrying around because I'm there to remind you of it at every second."

It’s great to see someone like Heyman, who knows more about the wrestling business than anyone else in the industry, work with the top star of the company. He has helped build Reigns and The Bloodline as the top products in the wrestling industry.

Do you think Roman Reigns will lose his title to Jey Uso at SummerSlam? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

