"SummerSlam still p**ses me off" - Released WWE Superstar Heath Slater mentions biggest issue he has from his time in the company

In the main event of SummerSlam 2010, former WWE superstar Heath Slater was a part of The Nexus against Team WWE. John Cena, R-Truth, Bret Hart, John Morrison Edge, Daniel Bryan, and Chris Jericho defeated The Nexus.

However, Heath Slater did not receive the result of the match well, and even after a decade, it disappoints him. John Cena effectively killed the momentum built by The Nexus, as he was the last man standing in the elimination match.

While speaking to Cultaholic Wrestling, HEATH recently expressed his feelings and issues with the company.

"That was one of those moments that where people said, 'What the hell?' I mean, we might not have won that many matches how it was planned and the bull crap and how they did it, man. SummerSlam still p**ses me off," Heath Slater said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

"But it's one of those things to where like, they should've had us dominate SummerSlam, go to 'Mania, let the whole supergroup of WWE beat us," he added.

Heath Slater revealed the results of SummerSlam 2010 main event

The former WWE superstar has been on a rollercoaster ride throughout his wrestling career. However, even after becoming a three-time WWE tag team champion, Heath Slater had a major bump at SummerSlam 2010.

According to HEATH, before the SummerSlam 2010 match, The Nexus had dominated everyone in WWE. During the same interview, Slater recalled how The Nexus was assured they would walk away with the victory. However, at the last minute, the company changed plans and gave Team WWE the last laugh.

"When we were there, they had us scheduled to win. Then, four hours later, we lose. So it's like, 'What just happened?' You know?" Slater revealed.

HEATH believes that there was so much WWE could've done, but there were so many egos flying at the time that the company didn't want The Nexus to take a step forward. The 3-time former WWE tag team champion is still upset over WWE for robbing a significant milestone in his wrestling career.

Do you think WWE should have given the big win to The Nexus at SummerSlam 2010? Sound off in the comment section below.

Can Paul Heyman be trusted? We asked one of the original Bloodline members. Check it out here.

Poll : 0 votes