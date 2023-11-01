Grayson Waller has been traveling to the UK with WWE for a tour. The heel has been taking shots at fellow superstars and Taylor Swift fans in recent months and recently turned his attention to the England Cricket Team.

Waller has been working with Austin Theory on SmackDown for several months. The two men have formed a strong tag team that will likely get in contention for the tag team championship soon. The Dynamite from Down Under has one of the loudest mouths in WWE. His mic work has helped him become a top heel in the company, giving him the push he needed to move from NXT to the main roster.

In a recent interview with talkSPORT, Grayson Waller took some shots at the England Cricket Team while in the UK. He appeared for his interview donning an Australian Cricket Team jersey and mocked England for being at the bottom of the table in the ongoing Cricket World Cup.

"This is cricket," Waller said when asked what he was wearing. "The World Cup's on at the moment, England are doing very well, they're in 10th at the moment! There's only 10 teams, but that's okay, they're trying their hardest and that's the English way right."

England will face Australia on November 4, 2023, in the Cricket World Cup hosted by India. Fans can expect to hear a lot more banter from Grayson Waller if his home team defeats the Englishmen in the contest.

Grayson Waller has continued to mock the UK every time WWE has gone to the Kingdom

The Australian Superstar could not hold back when WWE visited England for the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. He came out to run his mouth against the nation and earned a lot of heat from fans and John Cena.

During the same interview with talkSPORT, Grayson Waller expressed his frustration at returning to the UK for a tour. He claimed that he didn’t even know that Nottingham was a real place. He also complained about the weather in the Kingdom several times.

"Then they are sending me to Nottingham, which I didn’t even know was a real place," Grayson Waller said.

The 33-year-old WWE star stayed in his heel character when asked about his experience in the UK.

"To be honest, it's terrible. I can't stand this place. It's gloomy and that kind of represents the people, the place."

WWE could book him against some top UK stars, such as Drew McIntyre and Butch, in the coming months. It would be fitting to see him get pushed around by some Englishmen.

