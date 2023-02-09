"The beef is squashed" - Seth Rollins reveals rivalry between Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer ended at RAW XXX

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have a lot to deal with at the moment on WWE RAW.

Bayley made her rivalry with Becky personal by claiming that Rollins only married her because she was pregnant. Lynch got her revenge by defeating The Role Model in the main event of this past Monday's edition of RAW.

Seth qualified for the Elimination Chamber match for the United States Championship on February 18th. He appears to still be bothered by Logan Paul eliminating him in the Royal Rumble match.

The good news for the power couple is that one of their feuds has come to an end. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair had an issue with Becky referring to herself as "The Man," but that is in the past. On the Pat McAfee Show, Rollins revealed that the beef has been squashed.

“The beef is squashed between him and Becky Lynch. I’ll put it out there right now. Beef squashed between Ric Flair and Becky Lynch. To be fair, my wife never had beef with Ric. Ric had beef with her and he was man enough to come up to apologize to myself and to her. I thought that was awesome because I love Ric and want to have a ton of respect for him and the fact that he was able to put his ego aside, bygones be bygones. We had a good moment at RAW XXX and he is the Nature Boy, one of the greatest of all time, on the Mount Rushmore of any wrestling list," said Seth Rollins. [H/T:Wrestling News]

WWE RAW star continues to take shots at Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins

Despite losing to Becky Lynch this past Monday on WWE RAW, Bayley continues to take cheap shots at The Man.

Bayley appeared on WWE's The Bump today and claimed that Becky has no friends and had to rely on Lita, who returned to help her on RAW. The Role Model also claimed that Seth Rollins may have been able to find a better spouse.

"We are just showing what a terrible person Becky is over and over, and I don't know why Seth settled for her," said Bayley.

While the rivalry between The Man and The Nature Boy appears to be over, Becky and Bayley's feud may just be getting started. Lita siding with Becky Lynch has now brought Damage CTRL's Women's Tag Team Championships into play. Time will tell if Lynch and Lita will challenge Dakota Kai and IYO SKY for the titles in the near future.

