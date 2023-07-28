The Bloodline member has a surprising all-time favorite WWE SummerSlam match - "I understand how personal it is"

The Bloodline’s Roman Reigns will take on Jey Uso at this year’s WWE SummerSlam in Tribal Combat. Paul Heyman has already labeled the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between the two stars as his all-time favorite.

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar competed in a Last Man Standing Match at last year’s SummerSlam 2022. The contest between Paul Heyman’s current and former clients was one of the best matches fans have ever witnessed.

However, The Wise Man believes that this year’s contest between Reigns and Jey Uso will trump that match. The emotions and story involved in the match will help it become the best match ever at SummerSlam.

Speaking to USA Network, Paul Heyman stated that the entire Anoa’i family will be watching as they know how personal the contest is. He labeled the contest as his all-time favorite even before the opening bell.

"The one coming up between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso in Tribal Combat is my favorite match," Heyman said. "I understand the enormity of the emotions that are tied into this fight, this championship match, this battle for The Head of the Table."

He added that it was one of the most personal contests of all time and an important one for The Bloodline.

"I understand how personal it is, not just to Roman Reigns, but to Jey Uso. I understand how personal it is to Solo Sikoa, I understand how personal it is to Afa and Sika, and how personal it is to me. If nothing else, this is my favorite SummerSlam match of all time because I never enjoyed the anticipation for a match as much as I have for this one."

Fans can expect a great match between the two cousins as they know each other well in the ring. They gave fans a few good contests a few years ago, and they could look to top that work at WWE SummerSlam.

The Bloodline's leader could lose his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to his cousin at the premium live event. The booking will only fuel the tension between the Anoa’i family.

Paul Heyman believes The Bloodline's Roman Reigns will reach new heights after WWE SummerSlam

Paul Heyman has been working with Roman Reigns since 2020. He knows The Tribal Chief inside out, and it looks like The Wise Man knows what could happen after SummerSlam.

Jey pinned Reigns at Money in the Bank to prove that the latter is not invincible. It was Reigns’ second consecutive loss in tag team matches.

Speaking to USA Network, Heyman claimed that the loss would only allow the leader of The Bloodline to bounce back and showcase himself to reach new heights of greatness in WWE.

"This is where Roman Reigns must rise to the occasion. This is where Roman Reigns gets to prove that adversity that does define The Tribal Chief and The Tribal Chief will turn back all adversity when faced with the task. So in many ways, the most devastating moment of the past few years for Roman Reigns, which was a loss in a tag team match to his cousin Jey Uso, was also the defining moment leading to us witnessing the greatness of Roman Reigns in that when taken down to such a low, it only propels him to rise to new heights."

The contest will likely be one of the most entertaining contests of all time. Fans will also look to see what role Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso play in its outcome. WWE could allow Jey Uso to become a top star by defeating Roman Reigns in the match and winning the title.

Do you want to see Jey Uso as the new Tribal Chief and leader of The Bloodline in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

