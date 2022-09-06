The RAW Score — September 5, 2022 — Bill Apter reporting

Here are some short takes on this edition's RAW live from Kansas City, Missouri. My ratings go on a one-to-10 scale, with ten being the best. Here we go ...

THE OPENING SEGMENT: A very uncomfortable situation with Edge in the ring talking about how he wants to destroy Dominik Mysterio. He brought up the fact that he had known Dominik since the son of Rey Mysterio was five years old.

Last night at Clash at the Castle, young Dom attacked Edge and Rey after a match against the "Judgment Day," Damien Priest, Fin Balor, assisted by Rhea Ripley. Edge was an extended member of the Mysterio family but is here tonight to teach Dominik a lesson.

Fast forward to Ripley bringing out Dominik, now a member of the Judgment Day. Rey did not want to get involved in the conflict and left after being unable to convince Dominik that he was making a huge mistake.

The Judgment Day went on to attack Edge, with Dominik handing them a steel chair to use on Edge -- and they beat him repeatedly with it.

RAW SCORE: 8.5 -- A well-done segment that made me want to see a Dominik vs. Edge match. Dominik's stone face is perfect in this role!

MATCH #1 - TOP CONTENDER "FATAL FOUR WAY" WITH THE WINNERS BECOMING NUMBER ONE CONTENDER FOR THE USO'S UNDISPUTED WWE TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Competitors: The New Day (Xavier Woods and Kofi), The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins), Los Lotharios (Angel and Humberto), and Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis).

With excellent action going on, it all ended when Braun Strowman made a surprise appearance and destroyed everyone in the ring and the security guards that tried to stop him! An excellent welcome back from the fans in attendance!

RAW SCORE: 8.5

MATCH #2 - Women's Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah vs. challengers Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H.

Amazing finish when Raquel picked Doudrop off the top rope and slammed her for the pin!

RAW SCORE: 5

SEGMENT: Rey Mysterio challenges any member of Judgment Day to wrestle him tonight. He is furious!

RAW SCORE: 7 (short interview made its point well).

SEGMENTS AND MATCH #3

Austin Theory comes into the ring talking about how he is still the youngest Money In The Bank winner in WWE history and a future WWE Champion. He said he's glad Roman Reigns is the champion and will soon end Roman's two-year reign as champion.

At this point, Kevin Owens came out and asked Theory what was wrong with his jaw (Theory had trouble talking due to a punch from Tyson Fury at Clash at the Castle). Owens tells Theory he is delusional, and Roman or Drew McIntyre could destroy him.

Theory told Owens that when he cashes in the MITB briefcase, he will give Owens the first shot. Owens said he would have won if he were in the MITB match this year! Owens called a referee in the ring and demanded a match.

The bell rang, Theory slipped out of the ring, and Owens went after him. In the ring, Theory made a quick comeback. Owens used a "cannonball" in the ring and a flying body press when Theory was outside the ring. The ending came with Owens using a "Pop-up Powerbomb" and a "Stunner" for the pin.

RAW SCORE: 9.5 -- Hot Pro Wrestling Match!

SEGMENT: Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY -- aka Damage Control -- came to the ring to boast about their victory over Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka at Clash at the Castle and that Bayley pinned champion Bianca in that match.

Bianca went to the ring and challenged Bayley to a one-on-one match. Bayley and her partners slipped out of the ring, and that match won't happen tonight.

RAW SCORE: 5 -- made its point, but nothing super special.

MATCH #4: Rey Mysterio vs. Damien Priest

It was a near-total one-sided affair on RAW, with Priest destroying the much smaller veteran Mysterio most of the time. Finally, Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio came to ringside as Priest continued his assault inside and outside the ring.

Rey made a fantastic comeback with a series of excellent flying maneuvers. Rey went for the 619, Dominik climbed up to the ring apron, and Rey stopped. This gave an opening to Priest, who used a huge slam to take Rey down and pin him.

RAW SCORE: 8 -- another good pro wrestling match.

FINAL MATCH -- STEEL CAGE MATCH: UNITED STATES CHAMPION BOBBY LASHLEY vs. THE MIZ (With Ciampa) at ringside.

The champion was brutally attacked at ringside by Miz and Ciampa, smashing his head into the cage before Miz took the ring steps and crashed them into Lashley's arm. More double-teaming and the match had not even begun -- this was all outside the ring.

Ciampa slammed Lashley repeatedly with a chair until the referee got him away for a few moments. Miz dragged Lashley into the ring and went for a pin but was unsuccessful. Lashley came back wrestling with an injured left arm.

At one point, Lashley began to climb the cage to go over the top but was stopped when Ciampa grabbed a chair and continuously bashed it into Lashley's legs until he fell to the mat. The match rocked back and forth with lots of near finishes.

The end came when Miz was about to climb out and was over the top, and Dexter Lumis made his presence known from under the ring. The Miz freaked out and dropped down into the ring. Lashley speared Miz for the pinfall to win. Lumis entered the ring and put Miz in a sleeper hold to end the show!

RAW SCORE: 10 -- very exciting, well done, and the Miz-Lumis unusual angle heads to the next step!

Exclusive: Did a wrestler put up a phone in a toilet to film wrestlers without consent? Details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy