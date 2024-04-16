The Rock claims he’s “banged up” after WrestleMania match; gives injury update

The 40th annual WrestleMania has come and gone, and now the WWE Universe is dealing with the massive fallout. The Rock has just checked in with several updates and comments following his in-ring return.

The Final Boss wrestled his first match in seven years on Night One of WrestleMania XL as he and Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the main event. Rock was then among the many top names who crashed the Night Two main event before Rhodes captured the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Reigns.

Rock then confronted Rhodes on RAW the next night for a show of respect and a somewhat awkward moment.

Rock took to X today with a lengthy statement to provide fans with a post-return check-in. Less than three weeks away from his 52nd birthday, Rock noted that he is banged up from the Night One match, but he has no injuries.

"Post WrestleMania check in. Appreciate all the love and questions. Body feels GREAT. Banged up pretty good, but no injuries. Spent this past week training + working on getting all the inflammation and lactic acid out of my body. Had an intense but fantastic 12 week training camp leading up to WrestleMania. Set up wrestling rings in Hawaii, California and the east coast. Flew in wrestlers and coaches to work with me on my technique, timing, agility, sharpness, snap/fast twitch movements and most importantly - work on my ring psychology, conditioning & cardio," The Rock said.

The Great One continued with some stats and notes from the match while also praising his partner and opponents. Rock signed off as The Final Boss, then tagged WWE and TKO Group.

"Our match was approximately 45 minutes so I needed my conditioning + cardio to be on point. Weighed in at 284lbs at bell time and still felt fairly light & athletic (and strong) going into the match. An honor to share the ring with my fellow captains of industry - Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins. These men are 3 of pro wrestling's greatest icons. We shattered every WrestleMania & WWE record. Incredible. Thank you. THANK YOU ALL for the trust & love - and what a f*****g ride we just all went on. 'til we meet again," The Rock wrote with the 4-minute-and-29-second clip below.

Expand Tweet

The Rock reiterated some of the same comments in the video. He congratulated The American Nightmare but warned that he would make him bleed when he returned. Rock also praised Seth Rollins as the MVP of the whole weekend and teased that he won't be back until 'Mania 41.

The Rock sends warning to John Cena following WrestleMania altercation

The Rock vs. John Cena is one of the most legendary rivalries in WWE history.

The future Hall of Famers teamed up at Survivor Series 2011 to defeat Awesome Truth, and then Rock defeated Cena in singles action months later at WrestleMania 28. The next and last match between The Great One and Cena took place one year after the first, as Big Match John captured the WWE Championship from Rock at WrestleMania 29.

Rock and Cena had a few friendly moments on WWE TV over the years, until The Final Boss laid out the Cenation leader in the 'Mania XL main event earlier this month. As seen below, the TKO Board member took to Instagram today to warn his fellow Hollywood heavyweight.

"The Rock can always see you boy," The Rock wrote with the photos below, signing the post as The Final Boss.

Cena has not responded publicly to Rock as of this writing. Fans and even a WWE Legend have speculated on a potential third singles match between the two taking place at WrestleMania 41 next year.

Poll : Which would be the better WWE WrestleMania 41 match? The Rock vs. Roman Reigns The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback