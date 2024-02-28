"There's much more to come" - Triple H and two major names will either step down or be removed from WWE, says ex-star

Triple H's WWE regime is heading into its second WrestleMania, which takes place in Philadelphia. Meanwhile, a former star made a bold claim regarding The Game and other major names' status with the promotion.

Lately, Ryback has been quite vocal about the ongoing issues in the company following a new lawsuit against Vince McMahon. Later, a former UFC Heavyweight Champion's name also appeared in the said lawsuit.

The former UFC Champion is assumed to be Brock Lesnar. WWE was quick to react to these allegations and instantly cut ties with The Beast Incarnate heading into the WrestleMania season.

Earlier this month, Ashley Massaro's lawyer made serious claims against Vince McMahon. Speaking on Ryback TV, The Big Guy claims that several notable names such as Triple H, Michael Hayes, and Bruce Prichard will either step down or be removed from the company soon:

"At some point, Triple H, Paul Levesque, will either be removed or stepped down from WWE. At some point, Michael Hayes, Freebird, will either step down or be removed from WWE. At some point, Bruce Prichard, Brother Love, will step down or be removed from WWE. You see, the abuse of power in corrupt and evil ways isn't just a Vince McMahon thing; it's a WWE thing."

The Big Guy believes there's more to come after the recent discovery:

"And the company has a rich history of covering up things with NDAs. As you know, I'm a firm believer that the truth, and nothing, but the truth always wins, even if it takes time. Pandora's box has been opened, and there's much more to come."

Triple H possibly rehired popular team on two-time WWE Champion's request, says Konnan

The O.C.'s run under Triple H's regime has been questionable as the duo have seemingly disbanded the stable and left Friday Night SmackDown for a full-time run on the developmental brand.

In a recent edition of his Keepin It 100 podcast, Konnan spoke about Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows as he believes that The Game potentially rehired the duo only on AJ Styles' request and the management never trusted or truly invested in them:

"I just feel like they've never really trusted or invested in them like they should. And he says here something, like, Yeah, what did they bring them back for? To bury them again? Maybe AJ [Styles] said, Hey, can you bring my boys back? and he got enough juice to do that, and maybe him getting slapped might have AJ team up with somebody else against them."

It will be interesting to see what Anderson and Gallows will do on the developmental brand.

