"They would think it's ridiculous" - Former World Champion reveals Paul Heyman's efforts with WWE in the past

Over the years, wrestling veteran Paul Heyman had an on-again-off-again relationship with Vince McMahon's WWE. However, in the last decade, The Wiseman has largely been involved with Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, the two top superstars representing the global juggernaut promotion.

Paul Heyman has a lot of wrestlers who call him one of the best visionaries in the business. Among the many "Paul Heyman Guys" includes ECW Original Rob Van Dam.

During an interview with Dominic DeAngelo's Wrestling Writing, Rob Van Dam detailed why he believes Paul Heyman is simply the best booker in the wrestling business:

“I think you know that as far as booking goes, in my opinion, I think he's the best. That's also because I like his stuff in particular," RVD said. "He got a lot of pushback from the WWE office in 2001 during the Alliance. A lot of his ideas got opposed. Same thing when we brought ECW back for the Sci-Fi network. A lot of his ideas were opposed. There were other bookers in the office that think completely different. They would think it's ridiculous."

The former WWE Champion added:

“I think Paul's got the best ideas 'cause they thought the exact opposite and tried to stop all of his ideas, but I agree with that sentence that he's the best that I know of." [H/T: Wrestling Writing]

RasslinRob @rasslinrob The last 3 longest reigning WWE Champions have all been Paul Heyman Guys



It’s about time we recognize this man as one of the best of all time The last 3 longest reigning WWE Champions have all been Paul Heyman GuysIt’s about time we recognize this man as one of the best of all time https://t.co/q2PRttVZiZ

Paul Heyman was most recently seen on WWE SmackDown this past Friday night, getting Jey Uso a title match against US Champ Austin Theory, as The Bloodline sage continues on the blue brand.

Brock Lesnar talks about his "dear friend," WWE's Wiseman, Paul Heyman

The best chapter of the duo's long-running feud was Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar between 2021 to 2022. Prior to the former introducing The Tribal Chief persona durign the pandemic, Heyman was almost exclusively Brock Lesnar's on-screen advocate.

Lesnar once opened up about his friendship with Heyman over the years. The latter has been on the 10-time world champion's side since he made his WWE debut back in 2002.

"Yeah, I mean, he's a dear friend. I mean, in real life. A backstabbing friend right now. I think we all have somebody like that. It's just developed [their friendship]..." said Lesnar.

Paul Heyman has also spoken fondly of The Beast. He even went on to claim that the latter doesn't mind saying "I love you" to The Wiseman, which is a rarity for the ex-UFC star.

Allan @allan_cheapshot Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman backstage watching the Undertaker after the streak was broken Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman backstage watching the Undertaker after the streak was broken https://t.co/PrbDlm37EU

You can read more as Paul Heyman teases moving on from Roman Reigns to manage a young superstar on SmackDown here.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes