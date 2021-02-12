Top 5 Times WWE Superstars went too far on social media

WWE is a global company that caters to millions of people around the world. Thanks to its family-friendly style of entertainment, it is in the company's best interest that its public image is preserved at all times. That's especially true on social media.

In today's age of wrestling, social media plays a significant part in the development of many storylines and feuds. It also allows Superstars to continue or ignite beef with each other while the cameras are off. The platform also gives WWE Superstars a voice outside of the heavy scripts they're accustomed to, although they're still required to remain politically correct on their own accounts.

But many wrestlers have gone overboard or drawn negative attention towards themselves and/or other Superstars. The consequences are usually unpleasant, as unprofessional behavior on social media can significantly damage a Superstar's WWE career.

This pattern often affects heel wrestlers who enjoy insulting the fans. In a few cases, social media activity has badly backfired on various wrestlers. While deleting these negative posts is good practice, the damage is typically permanent. Here are five times WWE Superstars have gone a bit too far on social media.

#5 T-BAR insults Sammy Guevara and brings up the former WWE trainee's disturbing comments

T-BAR's tweet addressed Sammy Guevara

WWE RAW Superstar and RETRIBUTION member T-BAR is very vocal on social media. He is known for taking shots at everyone on Twitter, and some of the tweets he puts out can be funny. But the former NXT wrestler took things a bit too far during his Twitter spat with AEW's Sammy Guevara last month.

T-BAR went on to delete all of his tweets, possibly because he came to the realization that he was out of line. This conflict began after he accused Guevara of stealing his finisher.

"Some little teenage virgin on AEW stole my finisher like four years ago after we did a show together. I'd steal something from his move set but it's all just @KingRicochet moves."

Guevara responded by saying that the move belonged to a wrestler called Matt Demorest, whom T-BAR allegedly stole it from. He claimed that he was trying to get more eyes on the move since the RETRIBUTION member was never on TV.

T-BAR then went low (as can be seen in the image above) by mentioning the disturbing comments that Guevara made about Sasha Banks a few years ago. This action was completely uncalled for. There was no reason for T-BAR to bring it up because Banks and Guevara already dealt with the situation.