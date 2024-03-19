"Triple H, give this man the title", "Sorry CM Punk" - WWE fans react to 38-year-old star's current run

WWE Superstar CM Punk is currently out of in-ring action due to an injury as he suffered a torn right biceps at the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. When The Second City Saint broke the news to the wrestling world, a 38-year-old star mentioned he "prayed" for this to happen, which saw a major ignition in his latest heel turn.

Fans are now digging Drew McIntyre's heel persona on TV and want him to win a championship under Triple H's leadership. Since the former AEW star has been sidelined for WrestleMania 40, The Scottish Warrior went on to win the Elimination Chamber and challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, the 38-year-old star introduced new merchandise to the fans, reading, "The Savior of WrestleMania," on the front side. The backside of McIntyre's t-shirt had a list of accomplishments and potential scenarios after this year's Showcase of the Immortals.

"Injure CM Punk," "Win the Chamber," "Win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania," and "Become Immortal," were the things mentioned on the former Intercontinental Champion's tee.

WWE fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their honest reactions to Drew McIntyre using all his best shots to be a convincing bad guy on television.

Check out a few reactions below:

Drew McIntyre sends a warning to WWE SmackDown star

The Scottish Warrior's all eyes on WrestleMania 40 and dethroning Seth Rollins as champion. However, he still remembers how Solo Sikoa stole his chance to be a champion at the Clash of the Castle in 2022.

The former WWE Champion never really got a chance to exact revenge on The Bloodline member, but it seems to be brewing. During an interview with the Gorilla Position, Drew McIntyre warned Sikoa ahead of his title match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"Obviously, I want to get him but different mind frame now, bigger picture, focus on the RAW roster, the World Title, what's best for it. Of course, I want to drop him, but there's Cody Rhodes right there. This win would mean so much for Drew McIntyre to get me forward, to get me that title, to save RAW and the World Title itself so I've to keep my head on in the chaos," he said.

You can check out the full interview below:

Only time will tell if Triple H and WWE book the 38-year-old star to finally win a World Championship in front of a live audience and he does not get robbed by any Bloodline members.