Triple H may give huge push to 15-year WWE veteran, says analyst; could book him to beat Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania

WWE has currently not announced any plans for a 15-year WWE veteran at WrestleMania 41. WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently suggested Chief Content Officer Triple H and his creative team could book the aforementioned star to beat Drew McIntyre at the Show of Shows.

After several months of absence, Jimmy Uso returned at Bad Blood last year to rejoin forces with Roman Reigns. However, he has been on a solo run following the OG Bloodline's victory over the new Bloodline at Survivor Series. Although he failed to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match, many fans and experts have predicted that the 39-year-old will receive a push on SmackDown, similar to the one his twin brother, Jey Uso, got on RAW.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts pointed out that Jimmy could be Drew McIntyre's opponent at WrestleMania 41. The two superstars had a backstage altercation last Friday, which saw The Scottish Warrior take shots at the former Tag Team Champion before the latter took him out with a superkick. The RAW Talk host claimed that the former Bloodline member beating McIntyre would be a huge push for him coming out of the Show of Shows. Meanwhile, it would be a tough loss for the former WWE Champion:

"If Jimmy Uso is gonna win the match, I think that would be a great push forward for Jimmy Uso. I think that coming off of WrestleMania, now it's like, 'Okay, the Jimmy Uso story really starts here.' But I think it would be a real tough loss for Drew McIntyre," he said. [20:54 - 21:12]

Jimmy Uso and Drew McIntyre will square off this Friday on WWE SmackDown

Following their backstage altercation last Friday on SmackDown, Jimmy Uso and Drew McIntyre will go one-on-one on the upcoming episode of the blue brand. Although the two superstars have shared the ring many times over the past 15 years, this will be their first-ever singles match against each other.

Jimmy's father, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, recently addressed his son's future on the Off The Top podcast. He expressed his desire to see Big Jim have a singles run like his brother Jey:

"I would like to see Jimmy get his singles run. We're so used to seeing the boys in a tag team competition, and they conquered that. So, it's exciting to see both of them, Jey doing his thing. And I would really like to see Jimmy do his thing. It depends on what his plan is. Right now we're all just excited for the one guy right now. And that's Jey," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Jimmy Uso and Drew McIntyre's match this Friday on SmackDown will be the first in a series of matches between the two former champions.

