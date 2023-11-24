Triple H must bring back 6-time Intercontinental Champion, according to WWE Universe

Triple H's new regime isn't perfect and the WWE Universe has often pointed out some of its flaws when booking the women's division or the extensive and repetitive use of The Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW. However, fans want The Game to bring back a 6-time Intercontinental Champion.

Earlier this year, several superstars were released from the promotion and the most shocking name from the list was Dolph Ziggler. The Showoff worked with the promotion for over 15 years and fans believed he had more to contribute as a performer for the promotion.

Earlier this month, fans on X started tweeting about wanting Dolph Ziggler back in WWE. However, the momentum picked up recently when the clip of Survivor Series 2014 went viral on its ninth anniversary where The Showoff single-handedly (With the help of Sting) took down Triple H and The Authority.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

It would be poetic of Triple H to bring Dolph Ziggler back at the same event where The Authority lost to Team WWE. However, there has been no indication that The Showoff is likely to return to the promotion anytime soon.

Dolph Ziggler spoke highly of Triple H's new WWE regime

Last year, several stars took a backseat when the new regime arrived, as the new creative management had a different vision and plans for superstars and storylines on the main roster. Sadly, Dolph Ziggler was used as more of an enhancement talent on Monday Night RAW before his eventual release from WWE.

However, Ziggler was optimistic about the new regime when it arrived. Speaking on In The Kliq, the former 6-time Intercontinental Champion spoke highly of Triple H and Shawn Michaels, who received creative control of WWE's main roster and developmental brand, respectively. Check it out:

"Triple H has been in the system from start to finish and helping young guys out in NXT, helping us out backstage, even when I was in The Spirit Squad 15 years ago, him and Shawn Michaels were helping us out. I think it's a great fit, that's the guy to do it. It'll be a fun way to just switch things up a little bit for us. But I mean, we're surrounded by some of the greatest minds in the worlds, we're very lucky." [2:14-2:41]

According to a recent report, Dolph Ziggler is headed to AEW when his non-compete clause ends before the end of the year.

Do you want to see Dolph Ziggler head to AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.