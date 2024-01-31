Trish Stratus makes major announcement

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has made a major announcement today on social media. The legend last served as Zoey Stark's mentor and was in an epic rivalry with Becky Lynch last year.

Trish Stratus is a legend of the wrestling business and has put together a remarkable career. She is a 7-time Women's Champion and took her rightful place in the Hall of Fame in 2023.

Last year, Lynch and Stratus had a rivalry that lasted for several months. Zoey Stark made her main roster debut at Night of Champions 2023 and helped her mentor defeat Becky Lynch. However, The Man got her revenge in the Steel Cage match at Payback 2023, and Stark betrayed the veteran after the match.

Stratus took to her Instagram today to make a major announcement. She announced that her Bad Girl Tour is coming to the United Kingdom in March. The veteran added that she will be making four appearances in the UK later this year:

"As you may have heard, the Bad Girl Tour is coming to the UK, which I'm super excited about. And I have to thank Inside the Ropes because they are bringing me to Glasgow and to London for the Stratusfaction Tour on March 4th and 5th respectively. I'm so excited because it is the first time I will be getting on a UK stage and sharing my stories," she said.

WWE star reveals she wants to finish her story with Trish Stratus

Zoey Stark has disclosed that she wants the chance to work with Trish Stratus again in 2024. Stark and Stratus's last interaction featured the former leveling the veteran with a Z360 after she lost to Lynch at Payback 2023.

The 30-year-old is now in a tag team with Shayna Baszler on the red brand. The unlikely duo picked up an impressive victory over former Women's Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven on last night's episode of the red brand.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Zoey Stark shared that she wants the opportunity to finish her story with her mentor this year:

"I really wanna finish my story with Trish Stratus (in 2024). I really wanna do something with her. So that would be a lot of fun to figure out where it goes… That’s exactly what I wanna see so hopefully we can get that to happen." said Stark [H/T: Post Wrestling]

Trish Stratus is still in phenomenal shape and has another run left in her. It will be interesting to see if the veteran returns to the company in 2024 and targets her former protege.

