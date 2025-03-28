2 major WWE factions may implode at WrestleMania 41 following 2 title matches, says Matthew Rehwoldt

Four championship matches have been officially booked for WWE WrestleMania 41. With two more title matches expected to be added to the card, former WWE Superstar Matthew Rehwoldt (FKA Aiden English) claimed they could lead to implosions within two major factions.

While The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio are currently feuding with Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker, the new Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu are in the United States Title picture. On the Rebooked podcast, Rehwoldt claimed Breakker and United States Champion LA Knight might defend their titles in multi-men matches at this year's Show of Shows. The current TNA color commentator pointed out that the two square-offs could have major implications on The Judgment Day and the new Bloodline.

The wrestling veteran stated that Balor and Mysterio's relationship could suffer a significant blow at WrestleMania. He added that Sikoa and Fatu could also become enemies coming out of the premium live event:

"This [the United States Title storyline] feels similar-ish to the Intercontinental Title situation on Monday Night RAW. I feel like there's like a faction involved but with a couple of extra players. And it feels like it's leading to like a multi-man match at 'Mania, which may facilitate some break-offs of that group in case of The Judgment Day. Maybe a Finn and Dom implosion coming off of Braun and Penta and the IC Title. And here, I think we might see something with Solo, Jacob, LA Knight, Braun [Strowman], or maybe somebody else comes in before 'Mania and we have a big scramble. But I think it's gonna lead to a little bit of a Bloodline implosion, at least between Jacob and Solo," he said. [10:59 -11:44]

Matthew Rehwoldt thinks a 40-year-old WWE star will dethrone Bron Breakker at WrestleMania

On the same episode of the Rebooked podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt suggested a scenario where Penta would end Bron Breakker's Intercontinental Championship reign at WrestleMania 41.

The wrestling veteran pointed out that the 40-year-old WWE Superstar could then move to a storyline with Chad Gable:

"I think Penta wins the IC Title at 'Mania and Gable's [lucha] training completes right around 'Mania time and then I think they go into something post 'Mania," he said.

It will be interesting to see if the Intercontinental Championship and the United States Title will be defended next month at the Show of Shows.

