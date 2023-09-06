Veterans defend themselves after massive backlash over their reaction to Bray Wyatt's death

Wrestling veterans Disco Inferno and Konnan recently defended themselves following backlash from the internet wrestling community over their reaction to Bray Wyatt's death.

Wyatt went on hiatus earlier this year due to a reported life-threatening illness. Nearly two weeks ago, The Eater of Worlds tragically passed away, aged 36, after reportedly suffering a heart attack in his sleep. The news broke while Konnan and Disco Inferno were doing a review of AEW Dynamite. As they heard about Wyatt's passing, the two veterans briefly expressed their sadness before continuing their podcast.

Several wrestling fans on the internet were seemingly offended that Inferno and Konnan "did not pay enough time or attention or were not sympathetic enough to the news." Speaking on Keepin' It 100, the two wrestling veterans addressed the backlash and explained their reactions.

"What exactly, so tell me how the code of conduct for acting to somebody dying that I've never met before. [The guy was like, 'yeah, Booker T spent more time on it.] Booker T knew the guy. Booker T is part of the WWE Universe. I've never met Bray Wyatt. I know nothing about him. I never met the guy. Like, bro, I'm in this business and I have guys I've worked with die over the years. Constantly, people die all the time. You know, I bless the Lord every day I'm alive. Because, like, for some reason, a lot of professional wrestlers die suddenly at very young ages compared to like the normal life experience," Inferno said. [1:05 - 1:46]

Konnan added:

"Here's the thing, Joe, from my perspective, right? I met him once. I met him at WrestleMania. He was at a signing and I was at a signing nearby and I wanted to see if he wanted to work in Mexico. And I went over there and he was really nice to me and that was it, you know. But I don't know what more else I could've added when every superstar that knew him has already talked about him or given a tribute because I didn't know him either. Of course it's a big loss, but what am I gonna add? Are we supposed to add stuff and be disingenuous so everybody would think, 'Oh, ...'" [1:47 - 2:20]

LA Knight recently addressed being Bray Wyatt's final WWE opponent

In 2021, WWE released Bray Wyatt from his contract. However, the former Universal Champion returned to the Stamford-based company last October. Nearly three months later, he competed in his final match against LA Knight at Royal Rumble.

In a recent interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub, The Megastar stated that it is hard for him to take pride in being Wyatt's final opponent.

"So, yeah, so. It's tough to take pride in the fact that I was his last match because I wish I wasn't. So I really don't know how to think about that one, other than the fact that I can look at it in a way of just, you know, I made the most of that opportunity. I'm grateful for the opportunity that I had there to make that work. And I think it's it's one of the big reasons why I'm doing what I'm doing now."

