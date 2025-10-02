Vickie Guerrero reveals hilarious history behind her iconic WWE catchphrase

Whether WWE fans love or hate her, Vickie Guerrero certainly left her name on the business, mostly by annoying some of our favorite wrestlers of the PG era.

Originally, Vickie was shown a handful of times on TV in Eddie Guerrero's last years, but not in a real working capacity. Much like many significant others and loved ones of Superstars, she'd be shown at ringside or backstage. Near the end of Eddie's feud with Rey Mysterio, Guerrero popped up a bit more, including causing Eddie to lose the custody of the future Intercontinental Champion, Dirty Dominik Mysterio. Little did we know the career Vickie would go on to have in the promotion.

Vickie was a recent guest for "WWE Retrospective", a series found on the WWE Vault YouTube channel, one of many "Vault" channels WWE has launched since the move to Netflix began. She spoke about Eddie's passing and how her on-screen character began to form, the various legends who criticized and helped her, and more. When the topic of her catchphrase came up, Vickie revealed it was an in-the-moment situation that sort of stuck around.

"I had all these revisions in my head, and I was cued to start, and I forgot my lines. The fans caught on right away... I looked at this one particular guy, and he was flipping me off... and I just looked at him, 'EXCUSE ME,'" screamed Guerrero. [H/T PWMania]

Many WWE legends told Vickie Guerrero that she "sucked" in her early days

After Eddie's passing, Vickie appeared more and more, quickly becoming one of the most hated villains in the PG Era. She'd turn heel in 2006, siding with Chavo Guerrero in his feud against Rey Mysterio. Soon after, she'd end up in the position of SmackDown General Manager, where she'd assist her on-screen lovers, like Edge and Dolph Ziggler, in climbing up the ranks and maintaining their gold.

Her voice would grate on the ears like nails on a chalkboard. It wasn't a shocking sight to see many young fans cover their ears when Vickie's voice echoed out in the arena. On WWE Retrospective, Guerrero revealed that her character was even hated by various co-workers and legends, like The Deadman himself.

"My character, at the beginning, sucked. I was horrible. From Teddy Long to Dusty Rhodes to The Undertaker, they would tell me, 'You're horrible, you suck. Your camera work is bad.' Through those people, they coached me and helped me night after night," said Guerrero [H/T PWMania]

Guerrero's time with the company ran nearly a decade, lasting from 2005 all the way to 2014, where she lost her final match, a Pudding Match, against Stephanie McMahon. Vickie got to leave to the sound of "Viva La Raza," in a final touching tribute to her late husband.

