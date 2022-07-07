Vince Russo on three WWE world title changes that could happen between now and WrestleMania 39 (Exclusive)

Vince Russo, WWE’s former head writer, has given his thoughts on Roman Reigns’ possible Undisputed Universal Championship loss leading to Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins.

Rhodes recently defeated Rollins at WrestleMania 38, WrestleMania Backlash, and Hell in a Cell. The American Nightmare is now expected to be out of action for nine months after undergoing surgery on his torn pectoral tendon.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “Writing With Russo” show, Russo commented on Drew McIntyre potentially dethroning Reigns at Clash at the Castle. He also reacted to a theory about Rollins capturing the titles from McIntyre at the 2023 Royal Rumble, leading to a WrestleMania rematch with Rhodes:

“So, Seth has to beat Drew and then Cody comes back, the big return, and he beats Seth for a fourth time?” Russo said. “Again, like I said, the cards are very limited here! We’ve got very, very limited cards. Okay, I guess, I guess!” [6:01-6:23]

Watch the video above to watch Russo’s amusing response when asked about the possibility of the three title changes occurring. Additionally, he discussed the likelihood of John Cena becoming a 17-time world champion.

Vince Russo questions Triple H’s remark about the WWE model

Vince Russo also recalled what Ryback once said about a conversation he had with Triple H. According to the one-time Intercontinental Champion, the executive told him WWE does not want to create another John Cena-esque star. Instead, the company wants fans to be drawn to the brand, not individuals.

Russo added that yet another Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins match suggests the company is struggling to build television stars:

“When Ryback publicly stated what Triple H said to him, ‘There aren’t gonna be any more John Cenas. Nobody’s gonna be bigger than the brand,’ and I believe Ryback one thousand percent. My first knee-jerk reaction was, ‘Okay, bro, so what you’re saying, Hunter [Triple H], is you’re gonna have a television show with no television stars?’ Think about that, bro.” [6:26-6:50]

WWE’s next premium live event will feature Brock Lesnar challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship. The Last Man Standing match is set to headline SummerSlam on Saturday, July 30.

