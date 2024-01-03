[WATCH] Baron Corbin shares update about project outside WWE

Baron Corbin is perhaps one of WWE's most underappreciated superstars. Over the years, he has managed to pull off every task handed to him by the company, evoking the desired reactions from the crowd in every arena he goes to.

While he has not won a world title in the Stamford-based promotion just yet, he still holds two distinctive records as both the last wrestler to pin Roman Reigns in singles competition and the one who retired WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

Presently performing on Tuesday nights in NXT, Corbin remains one of the hardest-working athletes in the business. Outside of wrestling, the 39-year-old has introduced his own brand of coffee. On Instagram, he shared a collaborative post with the brand's page, Open Air Coffee Roasters, promoting his new venture.

Check it out below:

"I created a coffee to enjoy in the open air and that is exactly what I’m doing. I actually sat in the snow next to a river and just relaxed.(at least till my ears froze) It’s good to be with your self and your thoughts from time to time. Having a coffee that I love just makes it that much better. Feel free to check out my creation and try it out! @oacoffeeroasters," Corbin wrote on Instagram.

The Lone Wolf's last in-ring appearance was in the main event of NXT Deadline. At the last event WWE produced in 2023, Baron Corbin took Ilja Dragunov to his limit but ultimately failed to capture the NXT Championship.

Kurt Angle teased WWE return for Royal Rumble or WrestleMania in 2024; Baron Corbin's thoughts

At WrestleMania 35, Kurt Angle's in-ring career ended decisively when Baron Corbin pinned him following the End of Days. The Wrestling Machine recently disclosed that he is still under contract with WWE and that he could possibly make an appearance at either Royal Rumble 2024 or WrestleMania 40.

While Angle also made it clear he has no intentions to wrestle again, Baron Corbin touched on the subject a few months ago during an interview conducted by Chris Van Vliet. On the INSIGHT podcast, Corbin said this:

"People even ask me, like, if he came back for one more match. Would you be mad? No, he's one of the greatest of all time. Like, did we make something of me retiring him? You know? Yeah, it's awesome. It's something I'll have on my belt forever. But, like, I would love to see Kurt compete again, like just one of those things. I was listening to him on Rogan's podcast today, and I'm like, I love that guy. Like, he's just so good," he said.

Kurt Angle later cleared the air about any heat he had with Baron Corbin following his farewell match at WrestleMania 35. Read more here.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.