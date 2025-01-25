Watch: WWE booked a major Bray Wyatt happening two years ago (Throwback)

Bray Wyatt has earned a place in the history books of WWE and pro wrestling in general. The third-generation legend tragically left the world on August 24, 2023, but he left his mark on the industry and created many memorable moments in his career that lasted more than 14 years.

The Eater of Worlds was often compared to another extraordinary WWE Superstar: The Undertaker. The multi-time champions shared a few moments on WWE TV and were somewhat close in real life, with Wyatt leaning on 'Taker for advice at times. WrestleMania 31 saw The Deadman defeat Wyatt in their only singles bout to bounce back from Brock Lesnar ending The Streak the year before.

RAW XXX was held on January 23, 2023, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of WWE's flagship show. After 'Taker returned as The American Badass to confront LA Knight, the segment ended with The New Face of Fear and The Phenom taking out The Megastar. Wyatt and 'Taker then faced off until the latter went to exit the ring, but stopped to briefly say something in Wyatt's ear. 'Taker did reveal what was said later on.

The 'Taker-Wyatt moment was described as a passing of the torch, and the segment was produced by Chris Park, fka Abyss, of TNA. This would end up being Wyatt's last live RAW appearance as he passed away seven months later.

Bray Wyatt revealed relationship with The Undertaker

Bray Wyatt spoke candidly about The Undertaker during the press conference held after the 2023 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The late legend had just defeated LA Knight in the Mountain Dew Pitch Black match.

Wyatt interrupted a reporter asking about the message from 'Taker at the RAW XXX special held earlier that month, confirming that he will not tell anyone what was said. He was then asked how important the moment was for life and career.

"I’m not even worried about it as my career. It was so important that everyone knows it was important, you know what I mean? It’s the kind of thing that only I get to have. It's something for me, something for my children to see down the line, and it’s just like a gratification, something that all your hard work, and all the years you've been kind of compared to him, even though you didn't ask for it. I think everyone in the world finally understands that I'm never gonna be him," Bray Wyatt said.

Bray Wyatt continued:

"I never tried to be him. Why would anyone be him? He's the only Undertaker, but him, kind of, it's not even only that moment, that's a beautiful moment but just him being him, and kind of just confiding in me, telling me things, helping me along the way. It's always been that way just that was the first public moment of it. So, it's a powerful moment, man, and however it lives on in wrestling history... I don't care because it was for me, my opinion. So, yeah man, it's powerful," Bray Wyatt said.

The Undertaker vs. Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 31 ended in just over 15 minutes in front of a packed crowd at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Eight months later at Survivor Series, The Phenom teamed with Kane as The Brothers of Destruction defeated Wyatt and Luke Harper in a 10-minute match.

