Austin Theory defeated Dolph Ziggler in a dark match after WWE SmackDown.

Last night, Sami Zayn went head-to-head against Jey Uso in the main event of SmackDown. After the show went off the air, fans got to see a really thrilling bout. Current US Champion Austin Theory and Dolph Ziggler squared off in a dark match.

Ziggler and Theory exchanged momentum during the match. The bout also witnessed Ziggler imitating John Cena, Theory's WrestleMania 39 opponent, and delivering a Five Knuckle Shuffle to the United States Champion. The former World Heavyweight Champion also attempted to hit his opponent with an Attitude Adjustment, but Theory countered.

The United States Champion hit Ziggler with an Eye Rake before dropping him with the A-Town Down to pick up the win.

Austin Theory defeated John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 39

On March 6, John Cena returned to Monday Night RAW after several months of absence. The Leader of the Cenation was confronted by the United States Champion Austin Theory, who challenged him to a title match at WrestleMania 39. Although Cena initially declined, he later changed his mind to prove to the WWE Universe that he did not give up on them.

Last Saturday, Theory and Cena kicked off the first night of WrestleMania 39. Although the 16-time World Champion made his opponent tap out to the STFU, the referee did not see as he was knocked out. Theory then took advantage and delivered a Low Blow to Cena before hitting him with the A-Town Down to pick up the win.

Last Monday, the United States Champion defeated another legend, Rey Mysterio, on RAW.

