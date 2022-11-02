"We were just talking!" - Dana Brooke details her conversation with Seth Rollins moments before his seemingly disrespectful comments on WWE RAW

WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke recently detailed her conversation with Seth Rollins moments before he made seemingly disrespectful comments about her on Monday Night RAW.

While commentating on a match between Mustafa Ali and Austin Theory on Monday Night RAW a few weeks ago, Rollins addressed the possibility of Theory cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on him.

The current United States Champion stated that Theory would have a better chance of capturing a title if he cashed in on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns or the 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke.

Brooke seemingly did not like Rollins' comments. Hence, she lashed back at him on Twitter. Speaking to NBC Sports Boston's Ten Count, the 24/7 Champion revealed that she had a conversation with Rollins backstage just moments before he made these seemingly disrespectful comments about her.

"I have not [talked to Seth Rollins about those comments]. It was funny because we were talking backstage before all of this happened. I had a match on Main Event and everything was great, you know, you did awesome. I like this, I like that. Everything like that, like compliments. And then I'm like that night I'm scrolling on Twitter, I'm like, 'wait a second here, we were just talking!'" Brooke said. [From 7:58 to 8:20]

Dana Brooke recently explained why she lashed out at Seth Rollins. Check out her comments here.

WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke speaks about her relationship with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

Dana Brooke has been in WWE since 2013. Over the past nine years, she shared the locker room with Seth Rollins and his wife, Becky Lynch. Despite her recent incident with The Visionary, the 24/7 Champion is seemingly still on good terms with the couple.

During the same interview with NBC Sports Boston's Ten Count, Brooke spoke about her relationship with Rollins and Lynch.

"Seth and I are good friends. I absolutely love Becky as well too. Maybe he didn't mean it in the way that I took it, but it was just that time and place too because it was a couple months ago as I said Corey Graves, before that, you know Sam Roberts. [...] and Maybe the way the source quoted it too," she added. [From 8:21 to 8:48]

Dana Brooke recently disclosed who she wants to win for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at Crown Jewel. Check out her comments here.

Please credit the NBC Sports Boston's Ten Count and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes